﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Centre Orders Probe Into Jet Airways Over Alleged Mismanagement, Siphoning of funds

Centre Orders Probe Into Jet Airways Over Alleged Mismanagement, Siphoning of funds

The airline operated last in April this year after it ran out cash, owing over Rs 8,500 crore to the State Bank of India and 25 other financial creditors.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 July 2019
Centre Orders Probe Into Jet Airways Over Alleged Mismanagement, Siphoning of funds
A grounded Jet Airways plane in Mumbai. (AP Photo)
Centre Orders Probe Into Jet Airways Over Alleged Mismanagement, Siphoning of funds
outlookindia.com
2019-07-05T08:05:52+0530

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Thursday ordered an investigation into the debt-ridden Jet Airways over alleged mismanagement, including siphoning of funds, news agency ANI reported.

The airline operated last in April this year after it ran out cash, owing over Rs 8,500 crore to the State Bank of India and 25 other financial creditors.

The grounded airline also beholds over Rs 13,000 crore to hundreds of vendors and 23,000-odd employees.

On June 17, the SBI-led consortium of lenders had decided to take the airline to bankruptcy courts after failing to cobble together a revival plan despite working on it for over five months. Following this, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted the insolvency application filed by SBI against Jet Airways on June 21.

The Bench presided over by V P Singh and Ravi Kumar Duraisamy, while admitting the plea, had said that the matter is of national importance.

The tribunal had also directed resolution professional, Ashish Chhawchharia of Grant Thornton, to complete the process within three months as against 180 days (six months) prescribed in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The matter will be further taken up tomorrow (July 5) for the filing of a progress report by the resolution professional.

Last week, the National Stock Exchange decided to remove the airline from daily trading, which took effect from June 28.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Mumbai Jet Airways Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Union Budget 2019 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Budget In Lok Sabha
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters