Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
CarDekho Bags $250 Million In Funding To Boost Growth

With the latest fundraising, the company joins the unicorn club with a valuation of $1.2 billion and becomes the first unicorn based in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

2021-10-13T12:47:50+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 12:47 pm

Car search platform CarDekho on Wednesday said it has raised $250 million (around Rs 1,881 crore) at a valuation of $1.2 billion.

The Jaipur-based firm said it has raised $200 million in Series E funding and $50 million debt in its pre-IPO round.

With the latest fundraising, the company joins the unicorn club with a valuation of $1.2 billion and becomes the first unicorn based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, it noted.

CarDekho currently buys cars from customers in more than 100 markets and has a catalogue of over 3,000 certified pre-owned cars for online purchase.

The company will be expanding its used car retail transactions business geographically and is set to increase its catalogue to 10,000 cars in the future.

(With inputs from PTI)

Outlook Business Team Business
