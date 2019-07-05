﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Budget 2019: Iconic Sites To Be Transformed Into World-Class Destinations To Boost Tourism

Budget 2019: Iconic Sites To Be Transformed Into World-Class Destinations To Boost Tourism

Model sites will be built by the government to encourage the arrival of tourists in the country.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 July 2019
Budget 2019: Iconic Sites To Be Transformed Into World-Class Destinations To Boost Tourism
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Twitter/ANI
Budget 2019: Iconic Sites To Be Transformed Into World-Class Destinations To Boost Tourism
outlookindia.com
2019-07-05T13:47:58+0530

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said 17 "iconic sites" will be transformed into world-class destinations to give a boost to the tourism sector.

In her maiden Budget speech, Sitharaman said the 17 model sites will be built by the government to encourage the arrival of tourists in the country.

"One hundred new clusters will be set up in 2019-20 to enable 50,000 artisans to come into the economic value chain," she said.

The finance minister said the government will take measures to ensure that the rich tribal culture of the country is preserved.

Sitharaman said a digital tribal repository will be created, in which photos, videos, details of origin, education, lifestyle, skill sets, traditional arts, and other anthropological information will be stored.

"The government will launch a mission to integrate traditional artisans and creative persons with the global market to obtain patents for them," she said. 

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Budget 2019 Finance Minister & Ministry Travel & Tourism Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : MDMK's Vaiko Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail For 2009 Pro-LTTE Speech
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters