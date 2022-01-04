Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

BMW India Sales Surges 34% to 8,876 Units In 2021

BMW India said over 40 per cent of the sales were generated last year from locally produced sports activity vehicle (SAV) range including the X1, the X3 and the X5.

BMW India Sales Surges 34% to 8,876 Units In 2021

Trending

BMW India Sales Surges 34% to 8,876 Units In 2021
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T13:45:25+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 1:45 pm

German automaker BMW on Tuesday reported a sales growth of 34 per cent last year over 2020, its highest growth in a decade in India, with a dispatch of 8,876 units.

The luxury automaker dispatched 8,236 BMW and 640 Mini units in 2021.

Besides, BMW Motorrad sold 5,191 motorcycles last year.

The automaker had sold 6,604 units across BMW and MINI brands in 2020.

"BMW Group India has remained strong and resilient with all its three brands – BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad - posting stellar growth. Greater flexibility and farsighted planning in business processes ensured that we overcame unpredictable market situations and increased our market share," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

An attractive product portfolio specially designed keeping in mind the requirements of Indian customers and an unwavering emphasis on customer service has significantly propelled brand loyalty and drawn many new customers into the company's fold, he added.

BMW India said over 40 per cent of the sales were generated last year from locally produced sports activity vehicle (SAV) range including the X1, the X3 and the X5.

The new models such as the M 340i xDrive, BMW X7 and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine which were in excessive demand were either completely sold out or had a long waiting period of several months, it added.

BMW Motorrad posted growth of 102.5 per cent over last year.

The G 310 R and G 310 GS together commanded a share of over 90 per cent in sales.

Other popular models of last year included the S 1000 RR, R 1250 GS / GSA, F 900 R / XR and the R 18, BMW said.

The BMW C 400 GT scooter launched in the last quarter also generated robust demand, it added.

Tags

Press Trust of India BMW Automobile Sector Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Kia Carens Bookings To Commence From January 14

Kia Carens Bookings To Commence From January 14

JSPL Output Grows 9% In April-December Quarter of FY 2021-22

Activists Appeal Tesla To Close New Xinjiang Showroom In China

Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Approval For Generic Drug

Rupee Falls 26 Paise To 74.54 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Apple Becomes World’s First Company To Cross Market Cap Of $3 Trillion

Investor's Health Zooms By Rs 4.76 Lakh Crore In Initial Trading Of 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from Business

Moody's Assigns Baa2 Rating To Reliance's $5 Billion Bonds Issue

Moody's Assigns Baa2 Rating To Reliance's $5 Billion Bonds Issue

Alka Mittal Becomes First Woman To Head ONGC

Alka Mittal Becomes First Woman To Head ONGC

Bitcoin Drops On 13th Birthday; Samsung Partners With Blockchain Platform To Plant Trees

Bitcoin Drops On 13th Birthday; Samsung Partners With Blockchain Platform To Plant Trees

RBI Issues Framework For Offline Digital Payments

RBI Issues Framework For Offline Digital Payments

Read More from Outlook

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India Seek Early Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India Seek Early Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 202 in the first innings, India will look to dismiss South Africa for a low total. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Will The IPO Party Continue In 2022?

Will The IPO Party Continue In 2022?

Kundan Kishore / The year 2021 could be termed as the year of initial public offerings (IPOs). On the back of market euphoria, high liquidity and increased retail participation, over 60 mainboard IPOs have raised money from the primary market through IPOs.

Advertisement