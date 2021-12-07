Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bitcoin Price Crosses $50,000, Meme Coins Recover

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered $50,000 after last week’s fall of around 20 per cent, while Ethereum made up 4.08 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Price Crosses $50,000, Meme Coins Recover

Trending

Bitcoin Price Crosses $50,000, Meme Coins Recover
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T10:19:59+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 10:19 am

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed $50,000 on December 7, while top meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) recovered from last week's fall.

Prices of Bitcoin rose 3.81 per cent in the last 24 hours and the coin was trading at $50,761.79 at 8:30 am, according to data from global crypto exchange coinmarketcap.com. Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market is currently 40.65 per cent with a decrease of 0.07 per cent over the day. 

"Bitcoin is set for a short-term bounce, but the upside seems to be limited towards the $55,000-60,000 resistance zone. For the first time since April, weekly momentum indicators have turned negative. The market sentiment remains bearish at the moment," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder of Bitbns, an Indian crypto exchange.

Ethereum went up 4.08 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $4,326.33 at 8:30 am. Tether (USDT) was trading at $1, witnessing an increase of 0.06 per cent, while Solana (SOL), like other coins, recovered from its fall and was trading at $194.39, rising 0.28 per cent in the last 24 hours, coinmarketcap.com data showed.

Meme Coins

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Dogelon Mars (ELON), rose more than 20 per cent in the last 24 hours, along with other meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Samoyedcoin (SAMO). 

Dogecoin witnessed a rise of 4.11 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.1782 at 8:30 am. Rival Shiba Inu lost 5.38 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00003739, Dogelon Mars jumped by 22.13 per cent and was trading at $0.000001271, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.04939 and recorded a rise of 7.65 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.36 trillion, registering an increase of 4.32 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $137.72 billion, up 13..46 per cent. 

Synex Coin (MINECRAFT) became the biggest gainer in the last 24 hours, recording a rise of 2258.55 per cent; it was trading at $0.03776 at 8:30 am. On the other hand, ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) recorded maximum loss in the last 24 hours, falling 90.05 per cent; it was trading at $0.003829. 

Latest Updates

CrossTower, a crypto and digital asset exchange, in partnership with US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), in a research report published on December 6, stated that India has the potential to add $1.1 trillion of economic growth to its GDP (gross domestic product) by 2032.

Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF, said in a press release, "Digital assets are expected to have tremendous potential in the next 11 years across countries, due to their rapid adoption. They are expected to help India achieve the GDP of $5 trillion economy."

According to an Economic Times report, the new Cryptocurrency bill is set to enable regulators and government agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the tax department, to scrutinise know your customer (KYC) data of investors that crypto exchanges have collected from clients.

Tags

Outlook Money Team Bitcoins Ethereum Bitcoin / Digital Currency Cryptocurrency Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Maruti, SBI Share Gain As Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points

Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Maruti, SBI Share Gain As Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Metro Brands Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 485-500/Share

Omicron Threat: Steps You Must Know To Protect Your Children

GHCL To Divest Home Textiles Biz To Indo Count Industries For Rs 596 Crore

Buzzing Stocks: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HCL, More Could Give Profit

Omicron Scare: How To Get Travel Insurance With Covid Cover?

Indian-Origin CEO Fires More Than 900 Employees Over Zoom Call In US

Bitcoin, Ethereum prices continue to fall, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Hindustan Unilever Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta To Be Next FICCI President

Hindustan Unilever Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta To Be Next FICCI President

Asset Monetization Expected To Be A Key Theme Of Budget 2022-23

Asset Monetization Expected To Be A Key Theme Of Budget 2022-23

Sensex Falls More Than 949 Points As Omicron Concerns Rise With Rise In Cases

Sensex Falls More Than 949 Points As Omicron Concerns Rise With Rise In Cases

Tata Motors To Hike Prices Of Commercial Vehicles From January 2022

Tata Motors To Hike Prices Of Commercial Vehicles From January 2022

Read More from Outlook

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Seema Guha / The Modi-Putin meet was a concerted effort by India-Russia to tell the world that their strategic relationship is alive and kicking.

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Ashutosh Sharma / Nagaland civilian killings are likely to derail the peace process at a time when New Delhi was fast-tracking talks with several political groups in the insurgency-hit region.

How To Regain Ashes? KP Has Few Tips For Root’s England

How To Regain Ashes? KP Has Few Tips For Root’s England

Soumitra Bose / England’s Test record in Australia is abysmal – nine defeats in the last 10 matches. The Three Lions last won the Ashes in 2011.

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah paid tributes to his father Sheikh Abdullah on his birth anniversary in Srinagar.

Advertisement