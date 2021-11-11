Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Continues, Report Says Shiba Inu Most Popular On Twitter

The prices of top cryptocurrencies continued to tumble down today after touching new highs two days ago on November 9. Prices of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) was $64,452.56, while the market value of Ethereum (ETH), the second-biggest cryptocurrency, was $4,589.95, at the time of filing the report on November 11, according to data from the cryptocurrency exchange Coinmarketcap.com.

Bitcoin has witnessed a fall of 3.94 per cent in the last 24 hours, while ETH has plunged of 3.32 per cent over the same period.

Binance Coin (BNB) held the third position with a market price of $611.76. It witnessed 3.84 per cent fall in the last 24 hours. Tether (USDT) replaced Cardano (ADA) at the fourth position and was trading at $1.00, with 0.00 per cent growth in the last 24 hours. Solana remained at the sixth place; though it fell by 2.18 per cent in the last 24 hours with a market price of $234.88, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Meme Coins

Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) witnessed a fall of 10.53 per cent in prices in the last 24 hours and witnessed a setback, while Dogecoin (DOGE) has recorded a 6.25 per cent fall in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu was trading at $0.0000492 and Dogecoin at $0.2576 at the time of filing the report, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com.

Shiba Inu has emerged as the most popular cryptocurrency on Twitter in October, according to a recent report given by research firm ICO Analytics. In the list of top 20 crypto coins, Shiba Inu has got a 22 per cent share of all crypto asset discussions on the platform, while Dogecoin came at the fourth position with 4.8 per cent popularity. ETH and BTC have witnessed decrease in popularity by 1 per cent with 8.1 and 7.2 per cent, respectively.

Top NFT Collections

With a volume of 40.67 SOL, PixTapes remains at the top of the NFT (non-fungible token) collections list and has witnessed a fall of 64.33 per cent in the last 24 hours, as per Coinmarketcap.com.

Cryo Pass-SU recorded a volume of 40.49 SOL and has grown by 471.89 per cent in the last 24 hours. WipeMyAss NFT is at the third position in the list with a volume of 23.24 SOL, with a fall of 0.94 per cent. Moreover, Crypto Idolz witnessed 23.18 per cent fall with a volume of 16.97 S SOL in the last 24 hours.

Latest Updates

After El Salvador, Zimbabwe has considered the adoption of decentralised cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a legal payment option alongside the national currency, the Zimbabwean Dollar.

While speaking at Business Standard’s BFSI Summit, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said they (RBI) are very concerned about cryptocurrency from the point of view of macroeconomy and financial stability.

“We have given our detailed suggestions, as far as I know, the matter is under active consideration of the government and the government will decide,” says Das.

It may be noted that cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile in nature, and it would make sense to do proper research before investing.