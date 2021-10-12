Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

American PE Firm Bain Capital Looks To Ramp Up Investment in India After Meeting With FM Sitharaman

Bain Capital Co-Chairman Stephen Pagliuca and Co-Managing Partner John Connaughton met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, with Pagliuca describing the meeting as 'fantastic'.

American PE Firm Bain Capital Looks To Ramp Up Investment in India After Meeting With FM Sitharaman

Trending

American PE Firm Bain Capital Looks To Ramp Up Investment in India After Meeting With FM Sitharaman
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T09:45:16+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 9:45 am

American private investment firm Bain Capital, with investments of about USD 5 billion in Indian companies, is looking forward to investing “even more” in the country and the next decade will be very important for both India and the US to work together to build businesses on a global basis, top executives of the company said.

Bain Capital Co-Chairman Stephen Pagliuca and Co-Managing Partner John Connaughton met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Monday, with Pagliuca describing the meeting as “fantastic”, during which they talked about the Financial Services District in Gujarat.

Sitharaman arrived in the US on Monday for a week-long trip to attend the annual meet of the World Bank and IMF in Washington as well as G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting.

Related Stories

Is Revival In Sight?

During the official visit to the US, Sitharaman is expected to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Connaughton said that “whenever you see the kinds of reforms that we're seeing in India, and we've been there for almost over a dozen years, it really allows us to accelerate our investment activity, particularly across the broader sectors that we participate in,” such as banking, outsourcing and pharmaceuticals.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Connaughton said the ability to reform all those industries that the government is now reforming “allows us to participate in a broader way” and “we're looking forward to investing even more. We've invested $5 billion already and we see it accelerating.”

Pagliuca said the markets can be made more business-friendly and “I think that's happening in India right now. It'll make it a great attractive climate for foreign direct investment."

Pagliuca added that Bain Capital has invested over $5 billion in a dozen companies and “had great success in India. And I think the next decade will be very important for both countries to work together to build businesses on a global basis and really increase the GDP of both countries.”

The Finance Ministry in a tweet said that Connaughton appreciated the friendly business atmosphere in India and mentioned that he is upbeat about investment in India. Sitharaman spoke about exploring opportunities in Gift City in Gujarat and other opportunities in infrastructure in India.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Kumar Mangalam Birla May Invest In Vodafone As Sign Of Confidence

Kumar Mangalam Birla May Invest In Vodafone As Sign Of Confidence

Offline Retail Digital Payments To Give A Leg-Up To Internet Connectivity In Rural Areas

Coal Crisis: PMO To Review Availability At Thermal Power Plants After Many States Reports Low Stocks

Govt Issues Intent Letter To Tata Sons For Air India

Power Ministry Mandates Energy Accounting Among DISCOMs

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Again

India Gets Third List Of Its Nationals Having Swiss Bank Account

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from Business

Nifty Crosses 18,000 Mark, All Time High

Nifty Crosses 18,000 Mark, All Time High

Finance Ministry Releases Revenue Deficit Grants Totalling Rs 9,871 Crore To 17 States

Finance Ministry Releases Revenue Deficit Grants Totalling Rs 9,871 Crore To 17 States

Bank of Maharashtra Cuts Lending Rate By Up To 0.1 Per Cent

Bank of Maharashtra Cuts Lending Rate By Up To 0.1 Per Cent

TCS Shares Plunge Nearly 7 Per Cent, Here What Brokerage Houses Are Saying

TCS Shares Plunge Nearly 7 Per Cent, Here What Brokerage Houses Are Saying

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hundreds Pour Into UP To Offer Prayers At 'Antim Ardas' of Slain Farmers

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hundreds Pour Into UP To Offer Prayers At 'Antim Ardas' of Slain Farmers

Outlook Web Desk / The 'antim ardas' for all the slain farmers will be held on Tuesday at Tikonia and according to farmer leaders, no politicians will be allowed to speak on stage at the event.

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

Outlook Web Desk / The PIL had been filed by lawyer Sadre Alam who had sought the quashing of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana's appointment as the new Delhi Police Commissioner.

'Virat Kohli's ‘Contributions As A Skipper’ Will Be Celebrated At RCB'

'Virat Kohli's ‘Contributions As A Skipper’ Will Be Celebrated At RCB'

PTI / Since taking over as RCB captain in 2013, Kohli has never won the title. His best performance as RCB skipper came in 2016 when they finished runners-up.

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today

Outlook Web Desk / Announcing Prime Minister Modi's participation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the agenda of the summit will include discussions on response to humanitarian needs and security.

Advertisement