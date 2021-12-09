Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

All You Need To Know Regarding Financial Independence For Homemakers, Children

With some planning and determination, even those who don’t have an independent income, such as homemakers and children, can become financially independent. The key is to start, even if it is a small start.

All You Need To Know Regarding Financial Independence For Homemakers, Children

Trending

All You Need To Know Regarding Financial Independence For Homemakers, Children
outlookindia.com
2021-12-09T13:38:02+05:30
B.C. Marwaha

B.C. Marwaha

More stories from B.C. Marwaha
View All

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 1:38 pm

Financial independence is something that each one of us deserves and must strive for it. To me, financial independence implies matching earnings and expenses with some committed savings on a regular basis, to achieve self-set goals. The process requires strategic planning and determination. 

Why Financial Independence?

1. Brings self-confidence and self-respect: There is a popular saying that money makes the mare go. Money may not be the ultimate goal, but without adequate funds, life is not easy for anyone. If one is able to plan, save and invest for future needs, one will not need to depend on anyone else. You will be able to meet some self-set goals and dreams.

2. Social security: A definite financial resource in one’s kitty may prove helpful to tide over emergencies. Start with whatever little you may have; it will grow with time. Having required funds will help meet any unexpected expenses, or even help near and dear ones in need.

How To Go About It? 

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Saving as a matter of habit: It is imperative to save, however little it may be. The earlier you start, the better. Saving and investing appropriately helps meet regularly as well as sudden expenses. But it goes a step further; you can afford a reasonable post-retirement life. 

No loan, no liability: The best thing under normal circumstances is to avoid any type of loan or a long-term liability, to the extent possible. However, in present times, because of the easy availability of loans aided by EMI, it is easy to get loans. Therefore, take a loan but in a disciplined manner.  Taking a loan for things that are not essential, should be avoided. Similarly, with credit cards, balanced usage ensures that you enjoy the benefits without falling into debt. Used wisely, these products can accentuate one’s savings.

No idle money: Except an emergency fund, all available surplus money should be channelised into desired avenues, say, mutual funds, Public Provident Fund (PPF), equities, gold, fixed deposits, etc. Money should not remain idle.

Small can become big: Often, we discard or neglect saving, saying our saving is too small to plan with. But small amounts can become a big resource. So, don’t wait; just start. Channelise your savings on a regular basis with whatever little available amount.

Ensuring Financial Independence For Homemakers

Many people, including homemakers, will ask how this is possible for a person who does not have an assured earning. It is not only possible but is also one’s right. 

Non-earning homemakers get funds for household expenses, some pocket money and gifts from family or friends. All surplus funds, without affecting the family budget or expenses, should be deposited in a financial instrument; of course, after keeping some cash in hand for routine needs.

Here are some steps one could follow: 

Maintain a piggy bank to deposit change, smaller currency notes or whatever is left from daily expenses. You’ll be surprised to find that in a few months, a reasonable amount has been collected. Have a separate bank account where you can deposit your savings as also gifts that you may receive. 

One can also follow more assured ways of wealth creation, such as mutual funds [via lump sum investments or Systematic Investment Plan (SIP)], recurring deposit (RD) in banks or post offices, some fixed deposit, and even investing in equities in the stock market depending upon your aptitude, conviction and understanding. 

One may start a SIP in a mutual fund with as small an amount as Rs 500 per month, but the more the merrier. 

Financial Independence For Kids

The question of financial independence for kids depends on various factors such as the household’s income, child’s age, whether both parents are working, place of residence, etc. The approach may vary widely from individual to individual, but I believe that as far as possible, parents should avoid giving pocket money to kids, except for some basic needs or as and when required. 

For children who are old enough to handle money and get pocket money, their spending should be monitored. They should also be prompted to save spare money in a piggy bank or a bank account. This way, they might better understand the value of money and cultivate the habit of saving as an early step towards financial independence in the future.

The author is a former employee of the Government of India and has worked in the agriculture sector.

DISCLAIMER: Views expressed are the author's own, and Outlook Money does not necessarily subscribe to them. Outlook Money shall not be responsible for any damage caused to any person/organisation directly or indirectly. 

Tags

B.C. Marwaha financial planning Children Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Karur Vysya Bank Shares Rose 4% Over Cut In Lending Rate. Should You Buy?

Karur Vysya Bank Shares Rose 4% Over Cut In Lending Rate. Should You Buy?

Decline In Returns From Debt Funds; What Should An Existing Investor Do?

Shriram Properties IPO Subscribed 89% on On Day 1: Should You Invest?

RateGain Travel IPO Subscribed 94% So Far On Day 3. Know Brokerage Houses View

Vodafone Idea Shares Zoom 60% In 11 Days. Here Is The Key Reason

Sensex Starts On Choppy Note. RIL, Asian Paints, Infosys, HDFC Among Top Gainers

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Fall; Shaktikanta Das Says Cyber Frauds Key Obstacle For CBDCs

Must Buy Stocks: These 5 Penny Stocks Jumped More Than 1000% In One Year

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Farmers’ Protests: Leaders Meet At Singhu To Discuss Future Course of Action

Farmers’ Protests: Leaders Meet At Singhu To Discuss Future Course of Action

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Advertisement

More from Business

Indiabulls Housing Finance's Rs 1,000 Crore Public Issue Of Bonds Opens Today

Indiabulls Housing Finance's Rs 1,000 Crore Public Issue Of Bonds Opens Today

MapMyIndia IPO Opens Today, Raises Rs 312 Crore Funding. Should You Subscribe?

MapMyIndia IPO Opens Today, Raises Rs 312 Crore Funding. Should You Subscribe?

Stocks To Buy Today: Infosys, Gland Pharma, HCL, Could Give Profitable Gains

Stocks To Buy Today: Infosys, Gland Pharma, HCL, Could Give Profitable Gains

American Financial Company Visa Launches Crypto Consultation For Clients

American Financial Company Visa Launches Crypto Consultation For Clients

Read More from Outlook

Verses From Mon | A Poet's Ode To The Victims Of Nagaland Firing

Verses From Mon | A Poet's Ode To The Victims Of Nagaland Firing

Benny Yanthan / Beni Sumer Yanthan (Yanbeni ) is a poet and folklorist from Nagaland's Mon belonging to the Lotha-Naga and War-Jaintia tribe of Meghalaya. Her poetries illustrate deep anguish of AFSPA victims.

AFSPA: When SC Probe Panel Found Six Encounters In Manipur To Be Fake

AFSPA: When SC Probe Panel Found Six Encounters In Manipur To Be Fake

Ashutosh Sharma / At present, AFSPA is in force in Nagaland, Assam and parts of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast. Jammu and Kashmir has a similar law called Armed Forces (Jammu & Kashmir) Special Powers Act, 1990.

Gabba Test, Day 2: Head, Warner Punish ENG; AUS Lead By 196

Gabba Test, Day 2: Head, Warner Punish ENG; AUS Lead By 196

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 2 highlights of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba. Australia were 343/7 at the close of play with Travis Head unbeaten on 112.

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict: How It Is Going To Change India-Myanmar Nexus

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict: How It Is Going To Change India-Myanmar Nexus

Seema Guha / While India has time and again appealed for rapprochement between the democratic forces and the military, it has continued to engage with the junta in Myanmar.

Advertisement