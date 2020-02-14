February 17, 2020
Poshan
After SC Summons Telco Chiefs Over Dues, DoT Withdraws 'No Coercive Action' Order

The SC pulled up top telco executives for non-compliance of its order to pay adjusted gross revenue of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the DoT.

PTI 14 February 2020
The telecom department has withdrawn its order that asked for no coercive action against telecom companies defaulting on statutory dues payment after the Supreme Court on Friday took a strong view of non-compliance with its order.

Sources said that the DoT withdrew its order earlier today.

The department's move came after the Supreme Court directed the managing directors and directors of telcos and other firms to explain why contempt action be not taken against them for non-compliance of its order to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications.

Also Read | 'Who Is Creating This Nonsense': Supreme Court Summons Telecom Chiefs Over Dues

Taking strong note of the non-compliance of its order, a bench of Justice Arun Mishra, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice M R Shah expressed anguish over the order passed by DoT's desk officer, staying the effect of its verdict in AGR matter.

