Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

After Moody’s Upgrades Yes Bank’s Ratings To Positive, Should You Invest? Check What Brokerage Houses Say

The long-term foreign currency issuer rating and long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings of the bank has been raised to B2 from B3, Moody's said in a statement.

After Moody’s Upgrades Yes Bank’s Ratings To Positive, Should You Invest? Check What Brokerage Houses Say

Trending

After Moody’s Upgrades Yes Bank’s Ratings To Positive, Should You Invest? Check What Brokerage Houses Say
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T09:10:02+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 9:10 am

Global rating agency Moody's on Wednesday upgraded Yes Bank's rating by a notch to B2 as its financial parameters have improved.

The long-term foreign currency issuer rating and long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings of the bank has been raised to B2 from B3, Moody's said in a statement.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on Yes Bank's ratings where applicable to positive from stable, reflecting Moody's expectation of a further improvement to the bank's credit profile, driven by a cleanup of legacy stressed assets and/or improvements to its capital and profitability, it said.

The rating action is because of substantial improvement in funding and liquidity position, it said, adding this has strengthened depositor and credit confidence in the bank.

The rating action also reflects the fact that despite the significant economic challenges since the onset of the pandemic, Yes Bank's asset quality has deteriorated only modestly while its capital has remained stable, it added.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

In the meantime, this is what brokerage houses had said a couple of days back about Yes Bank’s shares, as per Mint report.

Emkay Global: The brokerage house retains a Sell rating on Yes Bank shares with a target price of Rs 10 amid persistent concerns over its asset quality, sub-par return ratios, and unfavorable risk-reward ratio. “Although current management with regulatory/investor support has been able to avert bank failure, we believe that reorienting Yes Bank to a sustainable retail bank will be a tall task," the brokerage said.

Anand Rathi: The investment firm also has a Sell rating on the bank's stock as it expects near-term earnings to remain muted.

“Higher opex counterbalanced higher margins, which led to a 7.5 per cent sequential decline in operating profits for Yes Bank. Asset quality was stable; the restructured book, however, sharply rose. With a high stress book, credit cost is expected to be high in the medium term. We retain a Sell rating with a target price of Rs 12," it said in a note.

Yes Bank came under financial stress last year. The Reserve Bank India on March 5, 2020, imposed a moratorium on troubled lender YES Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000. Subsequently restructuring plan was notified by the government on March 13 leading to the lifting of the moratorium on March 18, 2020.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Yes Bank Yes Bank Shares Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Continues, Report Says Shiba Inu Most Popular On Twitter

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Continues, Report Says Shiba Inu Most Popular On Twitter

Four Insurance Benefits That Credit Cards Offer

Pre-Market Report: These Are The 10 Stocks That You Should Watch For Today

Zomato Sells Recently Acquired firm Fitso To Curefit; Declares Exit From Lebanon

Cryptocurrency Is A 'Serious Concern' From Macroeconomic Perspective: RBI Chief

Nykaa IPO: Sanjay Nayar Family Trust Sells 48 Lakh Shares Through OFS

4 things to remember when buying health insurance online

Nykaa Founder, Nayar: India’s Wealthiest Self-Made Billionaire

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Business

Post Demonetisation, Digital Transactions Surge, But Cash Remains The King

Post Demonetisation, Digital Transactions Surge, But Cash Remains The King

CBDT Processed Refunds Worth Rs 1.16 Lakh Crore To 98.90 Lakh Taxpayers

CBDT Processed Refunds Worth Rs 1.16 Lakh Crore To 98.90 Lakh Taxpayers

PharmEasy Parent Files DRPH For Rs 6,250 Crore IPO

PharmEasy Parent Files DRPH For Rs 6,250 Crore IPO

Nykaa IPO: Zerodha Co-founder Takes Jibe At E-Retailer, Says Investors Should Go For Long Holiday Instead

Nykaa IPO: Zerodha Co-founder Takes Jibe At E-Retailer, Says Investors Should Go For Long Holiday Instead

Read More from Outlook

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

Yamuna Pollution Row: Detergents Cause Froth, Govt Must Have Will To Act, Says Conservation Activist

Yamuna Pollution Row: Detergents Cause Froth, Govt Must Have Will To Act, Says Conservation Activist

Preetha Nair / As the Yamuna river fills with froth yet again, Manoj Misra, convener of the ‘Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan’, speaks to Outlook about the road map for a clean river and the politicisation of conservation projects.

T20 WC: Why Pakistan Have Edge Over Australia

T20 WC: Why Pakistan Have Edge Over Australia

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Pakistan face Australia in the second semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The winner will meet New Zealand in the final. Check head-to-head and other individual records.

Demonetisation: What Happened In The Hours Before Narendra Modi’s Announcement

Demonetisation: What Happened In The Hours Before Narendra Modi’s Announcement

Suchetana Ray / Here’s what happened in New Delhi in the hours before PM Modi addressed the nation yanking off high value currency notes from circulation.

Advertisement