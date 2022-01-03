Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

With the 2022 budget almost upon us, there is an urgent need for the government to consider alterations in insurance, especially the health ecosystem.

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Trending

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T10:38:58+05:30
Anup Rau

Anup Rau

More stories from Anup Rau
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 10:38 am

2021 has been a year of trials and tribulations, of growth and learning, of despair and hope, and of stagnation and innovation. And the lessons learnt cannot and will not be relegated just to the year being left behind. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of institutionalising health care services. Stable, equitable, thriving, and peaceful societies and economies can only be catalysed by the assurance that every single individual will be taken care of. It’s the conjoined twin to educationboth of them have to be universal.  And universal it has to be in a country plagued by divides - rural and urban, rich and poor, employed and unemployed. And all these get magnified with the digital divide, cruelly brought forth and accentuated during the pandemic.   

This crisis we are currently facing presents an unparalleled opportunity to prioritise and bring about structural transformation aimed at benefitting all segments of the population. With the 2022 budget almost upon us, there is an urgent need for the government to consider alterations in insurance, especially the health ecosystem.  

GST Relaxation 

Pandemic made us realise that health insurance is an essential commodity. Having people buy insurance at a lower GST slab will save the government thousands of crores which would have been otherwise spent on providing subsidised or free health care. The government will be revenue positive while ensuring access to quality health care. Senior citizens should be exempted from GST on health insurance.  

Raising Health Insurance Limit  

It is interesting to note that the premiums paid on their health insurance policy are often viewed as a cost by the customer. Hence, customers often eschew an adequate policy in favour of a ‘cheaper’ policy. This gap needs to be bridged. A planned and well-calibrated raise in tax deduction limit, under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, will significantly boost the penetration of health insurance in India. Currently, the government allows an individual to claim a deduction of up to Rs. 25,000 for self and family. This should be increased to at least Rs. 50,000 in 2022, even accounting for just 10 per cent annual healthcare inflation.  

Small Ticket Insurance Products  

Smaller ticket-size insurance products like micro-insurance, sachet products, etc., should be exempted from GST. The economically weaker section is very price-sensitive, and it’s imperative we do all that we can to reduce the cost burden.   

The health insurance industry has been evolving and growing rapidly, thanks ironically to increased lifestyle diseases, and the inability of the modern working population to take care of their health. Add to this higher affluence and disposable income and nuclear set up with close to zero support from the extended family, especially in the cities, we had the perfect storm driving seams for health insurance. However, Covid has exposed limitations on multiple fronts - inadequate physical infrastructure, lack of doctors & trained healthcare professionals and the inability of the even relatively better-off sections of the population to survive the economic implications of a health crisis. 

 While the first two; augmentation of physical infrastructure and trained manpower will take time, at least 5-7 years before we can see results on the ground, the government can immediately begin to mitigate the economic impact of a health crisis for a billion-plus people. With the pandemic far from over, and with Budget 2022 just around the corner, policymakers would do well to keep this fact in mind and drive health insurance penetration.

 

The author is MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance 

 

Disclaimer: These are the author's personal views.

 

Tags

Anup Rau Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

India's Manufacturing Activities Slows In December

India's Manufacturing Activities Slows In December

Tata Motors Beats Hyundai, Becomes Country's Second Largest Car Maker In December

Bitcoin Will Cross $100K in 2022, Predicts El Salvador President; South Korean Ruling Party to Launch NFTs

Are Government’s New Schemes For Semiconductors Enough To Make India Atmanirbhar?

Sensex Rallies Over 500 Points, Nifty Reclaims 17,500 Led By Auto, IT Shares

Supreme Court-Appointed Panel Urges Citizens With Pegasus-Infected Devices To Contact It By January 7

Reliance To Raise $5 Billion To Retire Existing Borrowing

IPO Craze To Continue In March Quarter; 23 Companies Line Up Public Issues Worth Rs 44,000 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from Business

LPG Prices Cut For First Time Since October; Jet Fuel Price Hiked

LPG Prices Cut For First Time Since October; Jet Fuel Price Hiked

Selective Cross-Border Data Sharing Is Needed For Serving Global Economy: IBM MD Sandip Patel

Selective Cross-Border Data Sharing Is Needed For Serving Global Economy: IBM MD Sandip Patel

Government May Hike Agri Credit Target To About Rs 18 Lakh Crore In Upcoming Budget

Government May Hike Agri Credit Target To About Rs 18 Lakh Crore In Upcoming Budget

Market Value Of Nine Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Jump Over Rs 1.11 Lakh Crore

Market Value Of Nine Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Jump Over Rs 1.11 Lakh Crore

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Death, Up Close: A Photo Essay On The World Of Dalit Morgue Workers

Death, Up Close: A Photo Essay On The World Of Dalit Morgue Workers

Arun Vijai Mathavan / Dalits have been forced to handle the dead for centuries. The manner in which they are compelled to handle the bodies in modern, state-run hospitals, have gone unnoticed.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Live: India Eye Unbeaten Streak At Wanderers

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Live: India Eye Unbeaten Streak At Wanderers

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement