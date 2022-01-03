Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

2021 has been a year of trials and tribulations, of growth and learning, of despair and hope, and of stagnation and innovation. And the lessons learnt cannot and will not be relegated just to the year being left behind. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of institutionalising health care services. Stable, equitable, thriving, and peaceful societies and economies can only be catalysed by the assurance that every single individual will be taken care of. It’s the conjoined twin to education, both of them have to be universal. And universal it has to be in a country plagued by divides - rural and urban, rich and poor, employed and unemployed. And all these get magnified with the digital divide, cruelly brought forth and accentuated during the pandemic.

This crisis we are currently facing presents an unparalleled opportunity to prioritise and bring about structural transformation aimed at benefitting all segments of the population. With the 2022 budget almost upon us, there is an urgent need for the government to consider alterations in insurance, especially the health ecosystem.

GST Relaxation

Pandemic made us realise that health insurance is an essential commodity. Having people buy insurance at a lower GST slab will save the government thousands of crores which would have been otherwise spent on providing subsidised or free health care. The government will be revenue positive while ensuring access to quality health care. Senior citizens should be exempted from GST on health insurance.

Raising Health Insurance Limit

It is interesting to note that the premiums paid on their health insurance policy are often viewed as a cost by the customer. Hence, customers often eschew an adequate policy in favour of a ‘cheaper’ policy. This gap needs to be bridged. A planned and well-calibrated raise in tax deduction limit, under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, will significantly boost the penetration of health insurance in India. Currently, the government allows an individual to claim a deduction of up to Rs. 25,000 for self and family. This should be increased to at least Rs. 50,000 in 2022, even accounting for just 10 per cent annual healthcare inflation.

Small Ticket Insurance Products

Smaller ticket-size insurance products like micro-insurance, sachet products, etc., should be exempted from GST. The economically weaker section is very price-sensitive, and it’s imperative we do all that we can to reduce the cost burden.

The health insurance industry has been evolving and growing rapidly, thanks ironically to increased lifestyle diseases, and the inability of the modern working population to take care of their health. Add to this higher affluence and disposable income and nuclear set up with close to zero support from the extended family, especially in the cities, we had the perfect storm driving seams for health insurance. However, Covid has exposed limitations on multiple fronts - inadequate physical infrastructure, lack of doctors & trained healthcare professionals and the inability of the even relatively better-off sections of the population to survive the economic implications of a health crisis.