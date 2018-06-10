The Website
10 June 2018 National

Brother Of Former BJP Minister Arrested For Hate Speech Against J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Singh is accused of hate speech and hurling invective against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a public rally in Hiranagar, Jammu.
Outlook Correspondent
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested Rajinder Singh alias Bobby, brother of former BJP minister Lal Singh, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for allegedly using hate speech against J&K Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in a public rally. 

Inspector General of Police (Jammu Range) Dr S D Singh Jamwal confirmed to Outlook that Singh was arrested by a special team of J&K police.

Singh is accused of hate speech and hurling invective against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a public rally named Dogra Swabhiman (Dogra pride) in Hiranagar, Jammu in May this year.

Rajinder Singh’s brother Lal Singh had lost his cabinet berth as forest minister for his role in speaking at a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch on March this year in Kathua.

The  rally was organised in support of the accused, who were arrested for rape and murder of an eight year old bakerwal girl in Kathua. Lal Singh is seeking transfer of the case to the CBI. It is one of the such rallies organised by Lal Singh in which Rajinder Singh hurled abuses at Mehbooba, a video of which went viral. The video was condemned by former chief minister Omar Abdullah, who sought action against Rajinder Singh.

A case has also been registered against Bobby in Hiranagar Police Station.

Mehbooba Mufti J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Rajasthan BJP PDP-BJP Alliance

