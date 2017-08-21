Bookings for Ducati SuperSport Commence

Ducati dealerships across the country have started accepting bookings for the SuperSport. The booking amount ranges from Rs 1 to 2 lakh depending on the dealership. The SuperSport is expected to be launched in two variants - the base SuperSport and the SuperSport S.

The Supersport is a more 'road-focussed' Panigale with more importance given to ergonomics and comfort. While the bike is styled similar to the Panigale, it gets new headlamps, adjustable windscreen, new exhausts, higher set of clip-ons, a larger seat, and lower footpegs.

The motor is a 937cc liquid-cooled Testastretta L-twin. It makes 110PS @ 9,500rpm and 93Nm of torque @ 6,500rpm. In keeping with the times, the bike gets ride-by-wire, rider modes, 8-level traction control and 3-level ABS.

The bike gets 43mm fully adjustable Marzocchi upside-down forks up front and a linked semi-adjustable Sachs monoshock damper at the rear. The 17-inch lightweight alloys get Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres. Braking is handled by dual 320mm semi-floating discs clamped by radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4-32 callipers at the front and a single 245 mm disc with a 2-piston calliper at the back.

The Supersport S gets fully adjustable 48 mm Öhlins TiN-treated forks and fully adjustable Öhlins rear gas-charged monoshock. It also gets Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down quick shifter and pillion seat cowl.

The base SuperSport is expected to retail around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), while the SuperSport S is expected to cost Rs 2 lakh more. The Ducati SuperSport will face competition from the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 and the Suzuki GSX-R1000F.

Source: bikedekho.com