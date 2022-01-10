Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Bob Saget Dead: Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma And Others Mourn The Actor's Sudden Demise

Late actor Bob Saget's colleagues and friends from the various film industries across the world took to social media and mourned the terrible loss of the actor's death.

Bob Saget was known for his role as Danny Tanner in 'Full House.' | Instagram\BobSaget

2022-01-10T19:15:00+05:30
Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 7:15 pm

On Sunday, (January 9) the late comedian and actor, who played Danny Tanner on ‘Full House’ and its new sequel ‘Fuller House’, was found dead inside a hotel room in Orlando, Florida leaving the entertainment industry in deep shock. The cause of his death is still unknown. The actor was on his comedy tour.

Several of Saget's celebrity colleagues, including John Stamos and comedian Norman Lear, have begun to pay respect to the late 'Full House' actor and comedian. Uncle Jesse, played by John Stamos, was Tanner's brother-in-law. For more than decades, Saget and Stamos have been pals. 

 

 

Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and Karisma Kapoor have also mourned the death of the popular TV actor.

Taking to her Instagram story Priyanka Chopra wrote, “End of an era. Rest in power Bob Saget (sic).”

Parineeti Chopra remembered Saget as ‘the dad of our childhood’. She shared a picture of the late actor on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "The dad of the century. The dad of our childhood. RIP sir. You raised DJ, Steph, Michelle… and all of us too (sic)."

 

Sharma also posted a picture of the late actor with a broken heart. Kapoor also thanked the actor for the wonderful memories.

