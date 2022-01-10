Bob Saget Dead: Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma And Others Mourn The Actor's Sudden Demise

On Sunday, (January 9) the late comedian and actor, who played Danny Tanner on ‘Full House’ and its new sequel ‘Fuller House’, was found dead inside a hotel room in Orlando, Florida leaving the entertainment industry in deep shock. The cause of his death is still unknown. The actor was on his comedy tour.

Several of Saget's celebrity colleagues, including John Stamos and comedian Norman Lear, have begun to pay respect to the late 'Full House' actor and comedian. Uncle Jesse, played by John Stamos, was Tanner's brother-in-law. For more than decades, Saget and Stamos have been pals.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

This is insane. He was so young, and one of the sweetest comics around. Kind and genuine every time you saw him. What a loss. Bob Saget, Comic and Star of TV’s ‘Full House,’ Dies at 65 https://t.co/hpbbwYyOj3 — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) January 10, 2022

He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 10, 2022

BOB … it was great to know you … Oh are you going to make God blush https://t.co/73YihoSRSr — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 10, 2022

Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and Karisma Kapoor have also mourned the death of the popular TV actor.

Taking to her Instagram story Priyanka Chopra wrote, “End of an era. Rest in power Bob Saget (sic).”

Parineeti Chopra remembered Saget as ‘the dad of our childhood’. She shared a picture of the late actor on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "The dad of the century. The dad of our childhood. RIP sir. You raised DJ, Steph, Michelle… and all of us too (sic)."

Sharma also posted a picture of the late actor with a broken heart. Kapoor also thanked the actor for the wonderful memories.