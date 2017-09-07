The Website
07 September 2017 Society

Why #BlockNarendraModi Is Trending On Twitter

Soon after Gauri Lankesh's murder, a war of words erupted on social media and escalated to the extent of making a hashtag urging people to block Prime Minister Naredra Modi trending on Twitter.
Outlook Web Bureau
The cold-blooded murder of 55-year-old senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was seen as a vocal opponent of communal politics, has been widely condemned by all sections of society who see the killing as a warning to all free-thinkers.

Soon after her murder, a war of words erupted on social media and escalated to the extent of making a hashtag urging people to block Prime Minister Naredra Modi trending on Twitter.

Many Twitter users have decided to block the PM as angered by reports that some of the users who have been cheering Lankesh's death are followed by Modi (personal account). The hashtag: #BlockNarendraModi is now treading on the social networking site. 

Trends are determined by an algorithm and, by default, are tailored for you based on who you follow, your interests, and your location. The number of Tweets that are related to the trends is just one of the factors the algorithm looks at when ranking and determining trends, says Twitter.   

Nikhil Dadhich, who claims to be a garment manufacturer on his Twitter profile and is followed by Modi, wasted no time in posting a tweet shortly after the Tuesday night murder, saying: "Ek kuttiya kutte ki maut kya mari, saare pille ek sur mein bilbila rahe hain."

READ ALSO: Obscene Display Of Glee By A Section Of Indians Over Gauri Lankesh Murder Is Disturbing, But Not Unexpected

 

Here is what people, including politicians, are commenting on the hashtag: 

 

Outlook Web Bureau Gauri Lankesh Narendra Modi Bengaluru Delhi - New Delhi Twitter Society Reportage

