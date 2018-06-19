BJP Pulls Out Of Alliance With PDP, Mehbooba To Hand Over Resignation

The BJP pulled out of its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kasmir, following an urgent meeting of the state party ministers and top leaders in the national capital on Tuesday called by party president Amit Shah.

General secretary of the party, Ram Madhav said the decision was taken "keeping in mind the larger interest of India's security and integrity."

Advertisement opens in new window

"Fact is that J&K is an integral part of India. In order to bring control over the situation prevailing in the state we have decided that the reigns of power in the state be handed over to the Governor," he said.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will submit her resignation to the Governor shortly, senior PDP minister Naeem Akhtar said.

Shah is reported to have pulled the plug on the alliance in the meeting of the party leaders.

The BJP central leadership on Tuesday deliberated on the party's strategy in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and also take stock of the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

"We have taken a decision, it is untenable for BJP to continue in alliance with PDP in Jammu & Kashmir, hence we are withdrawing," General secretary of the BJP, Ram Madhav said.

"Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Valley. Shujaat Bukhari's killing is an example."

Advertisement opens in new window

Bukhari, the editor-in-chief of the daily 'Rising Kashmir', was shot dead outside his office in Srinagar. Two police officers provided to him as personal bodyguards were also killed in the attack. The government has blamed militants based in Kashmir for the killings.

The decision to withdraw from the coalition comes days after the centre called off its month-long suspension of operations against terror groups during the holy month of Ramzan in Jammu and Kashmir and directed the security forces to take "all necessary action" at the earliest to prevent militants from launching attacks and indulging in violence.

(Agencies)