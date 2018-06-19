PDP-BJP Break Up In J&K: Omar Abdullah Rules Out Alliance With Any Party To Form Govt

National Conference president Omar Abdullah met Jammu and Kashmir governor N.N. Vohra on Tuesday, asking him to impose governor's rule in the state after the BJP pulled out of the alliance with the incumbent PDP government led by Mehbooba Mufti.

"I have told Governor that since no party has the mandate to form government, he will have to impose Governor rule in the state," he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

On possibility of staking claim to form the government, Omar said his party "did not have mandate in 2014 and we do not have mandate in 2018."

I have told Governor that since no party has the mandate to form government, he will have to impose Governor rule in the state: Omar Abdullah, National Conference on BJP called off alliance with PDP in #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/Tln9psdQC1 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2018

"Wish Mehbooba Mufti had gone with some dignity rather than having 'rug pulled under her feet'," he said.

The BJP today pulled out of its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it has become impossible to continue in the government in view of the growing radicalism and terrorism in the state.

Advertisement opens in new window

The decision to withdraw was taken after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, the party's general secretary Ram Madhav announced at a press conference here.

The BJP's move raises the possibility of governor's rule in the volatile state, the eighth time since it was imposed in 1977. Madhav himself said the party favours governor's rule.

Immediately after his news conference, senior PDP minister and party's chief spokesperson Naeem Akhthar told reporters in Srinagar that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti would be submitting her resignation to Governor N N Vohra.

(Inputs from agencies)