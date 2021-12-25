Bharatiya Janata Party Initiates Special Micro Donation Campaign

Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
The campaign will continue till February 11, the death anniversary of the party's ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

2021-12-25T17:16:11+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 5:16 pm

Commemorating, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Bharatiya Janata Party  launched a "special micro-donation campaign" , seeking to raise funds through small contributions from its members and others.

Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made donations and urged others to contribute.

"I have donated Rs 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro-donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong," Modi tweeted.

In a message to party workers, Nadda said the BJP under has expanded its horizons across the nation, and it is not just a political party but is a "mass movement" which has won support from people of diverse backgrounds and represents the widest spectrum of aspirations of the people of the country.

The party has a "golden opportunity" to connect with people on the various ways in which it is fulfilling the vision of Upadhyay and Vajpayee under Modi's leadership, he said.

Encouraging BJP members for the donation exercise, Nadda said those who connect with the maximum number of people to make micro-donations will be recognised at district, state and national levels. 

(With PTI Inputs)

