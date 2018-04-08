The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
08 April 2018 Last Updated at 11:48 am National Caste politics

Bharat Bandh Dalit Protest: Four Government Employees, Including Peon, Clerk Suspended For Taking Part

Collector of Bhind has suspended four Madhya Pradesh government employees for allegedly taking part in the "Bharat bandh" called by Dalit outfits on April 2.
Outlook Web Bureau
Bharat Bandh Dalit Protest: Four Government Employees, Including Peon, Clerk Suspended For Taking Part
PTI FILE
Bharat Bandh Dalit Protest: Four Government Employees, Including Peon, Clerk Suspended For Taking Part
outlookindia.com
2018-04-08T11:54:29+0530

Collector of Bhind has suspended four Madhya Pradesh government employees for allegedly taking part in the "Bharat bandh" called by Dalit outfits on April 2 to protest against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Bhind Collector Illaiyaraja T said Suresh Kaushal and Yogesh Gupta, both assistant grade 2 employees, Pravesh Dohre, a peon, and Mahesh Verma, an assistant clerk, were placed under suspension yesterday.

Advertisement opens in new window

The four were posted at the district collectorate and a probe had revealed that they had participated in the April 2 protests, the collector added.

In another development, Bhind Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Khare said a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for information leading to the arrest of those absconding after being accused of violence during the protests.

He added that a person identified as Gajraj Jatav, who had allegedly incited violence during the shutdown, was arrested from Bhopal following a tip-off.

The accused is the husband of Sanju Jatav, a former chairperson of the local Janpad Panchayat, the police said.

The protests in Bhind had accounted for four of the eight deaths reported on April 2 from across Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Three people had died in Gwalior and one in Morena, they added.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Dalits BJP Caste Identity Politics National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Husband Can't Force Wife To Live With Him: Supreme Court
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters