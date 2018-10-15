BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Asked To Skip ICC Meeting After Allegations Of Sexual Harassment

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri will not be representing the cricket body at the upcoming two-day International Cricket Council's (ICC) chief executives' meeting in Singapore in the light of sexual harassment allegation against him.

Amitabh Chaudhary, the acting secretary of the BCCI will represent the board in place of Johri, sources said.

The decision has been taken by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) after a woman alleged that she was sexually harassed by Johri when he was her colleague at a satellite TV channel. The allegations were posted on Twitter by another individual on behalf of the accuser.

Johri was also asked to give an explanation on the allegation within a week. However, he has not made any statement on the matter yet.

The meeting of the ICC scheduled to be held from October 16 to 19, will discuss the possibility of including cricket at the summer Olympic Games and how to tighten various T20 and T10 cricket leagues in the future.

ANI