Barcelona Vs Real Valladolid, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match

Atletico Madrid's 0-1 defeat at Valencia has thrown wide open La Liga title race. Leaders Atleti's lead could be cut to a solitary point if Barcelona beat Real Valladolid. And that's a huge prospect for the Catalan giants, who host Real Valladolid. (More Football News)

Barca will be looking to extend their 18-match unbeaten run in La Liga and boss Ronald Koeman said he has no intention of resting Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong ahead of next week's El Clasico, despite both players being one booking away from a suspension.

"We know that these two players are one card away, but it is not the time to rest players due to cards or freshness," he said at Sunday's pre-match news conference. "We have ten games left. There is always the risk, but the best thing is to put the team out that I think can win the game."

Barca have won 13 of their previous 14 La Liga games against Valladolid, with the only exception being a 1-0 defeat away from home in March 2014.

Also, Sergio Gonzalez's side have won just one of their past 11 league games, but Koeman will not take Monday's opponents lightly.

"You have to be prepared, you can't think that it will be an easy game," he said. "We have to go in with a lot of energy and rhythm and be good with the ball.

Match and telecast details:

Match: La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Valladolid

Date: April 6 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 12:30 AM IST/ 9pm CET (Barcelona)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

How to watch on TV: Not available in India. beIN SPORTS (USA & Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar LaLiga (Spain)

How to stream: Facebook Live (India), FuboTV (USA), Premier Player (UK), Facebook Live (India), Movistar+ (Spain).

For global guide to the kick-off times and broadcasters, click HERE.

Likely XIs:

Barcelona: ter Stegen; Mingueza, Araujo, Lenglet; Dest, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Dembele, Messi, Griezmann.

Real Valladolid: Masip; Sanchez, Gonzalez, El Yamiq; Janko, Alcaraz, Mesa, Olaza; Plano; Weissman, Guardiola.

