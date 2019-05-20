Volkswagen Cars Available With Benefits Of Upto Rs 1 Lakh

Vento available with benefits of upto Rs 1 lakh and finance at an interest rate of 6.99 per cent.

Base-spec Ameo petrol gets a cash discount of Rs 53,000.

Higher variants of the Ameo available with benefits of upto Rs 1 lakh.

Buying a Volkswagen sedan has become more affordable this May since the German carmaker is offering various benefits like cash discounts, 7.99 per cent rate of interest and other benefits on the Ameo and the Vento. So, without further ado, let's take a look at what’s on offer.

All the above mentioned offers are applicable pan India and are valid till 31 May 2019.

Takeaways:

Ameo: The base-spec Ameo petrol is offered with a cash discount of Rs 53,000 while the other variants are available with benefits upto Rs 1 lakh, which should include exchange bonus, corporate bonus, among others. VW is also offering finance at a 7.99 per cent rate of interest on the purchase of the new Ameo through Volkswagen Finance.

Vento: Similarly, the Vento is available with benefits of upto Rs 1 lakh and finance at 6.99 per cent rate of interest through Volkswagen Finance.

Note: Offers are valid till May 31 and may vary from dealer to dealer. Other benefits should include exchange bonus and corporate bonus among others, but please contact your nearest dealer for a better understanding.

Source: cardekho.com