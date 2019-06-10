Upcoming Bikes in India Under Rs 2 Lakh

2019 may be half over but there’s still a lot of action left to look forward to in the two-wheeler world. And if you are in the market for a motorcycle under Rs 2 lakh, then our comprehensive list below should definitely help.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125:

Expected price: Rs 63,000

Expected launch: September 2019

Bajaj is planning to launch the Pulsar 135LS’ replacement in India this year. The upcoming bike will be called the NS125 and was recently launched in Colombia. The Colombian-spec NS125 is powered by a 125cc which pumps out 11.9PS and 10.8Nm at 7000rpm and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. This engine has a 4-valve configuration, hinting that it could be BS6-ready. One of the reasons why the Pulsar 135LS was taken off the shelf was that the company had to equip it with ABS to meet the new safety norms. However, being a 125cc motorcycle, the upcoming bike gets CBS, which will help Bajaj keep costs in check. At an expected price of Rs 63,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Pulsar NS125 will replace the Pulsar 150 (Neon edition) as the most affordable Pulsar in India.

2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155:

Expected price: Rs 94,000

Expected launch: September 2019

Suzuki is likely to launch the 2019 iteration of the Gixxer 155 in India by September. Like the 2019 Gixxer it too will get an all-new design language which is expected to be more aggressive. The upcoming Gixxer 155 could get features like LED lights and a new digital instrument panel as seen on the new Gixxer SF. We expect it to be powered by the same powerplant as the 2019 Gixxer SF. At 14.1PS, the 155cc air-cooled fuel-injected engine produces slightly less power than the older variant, and 14Nm of torque. One of the reasons why there’s a drop in power could be because the new engine is BS6-ready. In terms of competition, it will go up against the Honda CB Hornet 160R, Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 3.0, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

Revolt Electric Bike

Expected price: Under Rs 1 lakh

Launch Date: 18 June

Revolt will launch India’s first mass-produced all-electric motorcycle on June 18. The upcoming motorcycle will reap the benefits of the FAME II scheme and is likely to retail under Rs 1 lakh (on-road). Details about the upcoming e-bike are thin. However, the company has revealed some important bits and, honestly, it could be one of the most feature-rich entry-level electric motorcycles in India. Revolt claims that the electric bike has a range of 150km, while the top speed has been capped at 85kmph. For now, the company is looking at 75 per cent localisation, but is planning to increase that to 100 per cent by the end of 2020.

KTM RC 125:

Expected price: Rs 1.4 lakh

Expected launch: June 2019

The KTM 125 Duke has become one of the most popular 125cc bikes in India. With the kind of positive attention it got, KTM is planning to add another 125cc bike to its arsenal. Enter the RC 125. We were the first to spot this fully faired motorcycle in India, undergoing testing in pre-production form on the outskirts of Pune. Being an ‘RC’ model, it will sport aggressive ergonomics for a sporty riding style.

The 2019 RC 125 will be powered by the same 124.7cc single-cylinder engine as seen on the 125 Duke. This motor produces 14.5PS and 12Nm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Once launched, it will rival one of the fiercest competitors out there, the Yamaha R15 V3.0.

Suzuki Gixxer 250:

Image used for illustration purpose only*

Expected price: Rs 1.55 lakh

Expected launch: September 2019

Along with the 2019 Gixxer 155, Suzuki could also bring the all-new Gixxer 250. The upcoming motorcycle will be based on the Gixxer SF 250 but will be its naked version and have a new design language. Being a street naked variant, it will ditch the fairing, which will help it shed some weight as well. It will be powered by a 250cc single-cylinder unit that churns out 26.5PS and 22.6Nm, and is paired to a 6-speed transmission. It features a telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. Stopping power comes from disc brakes at both ends aided by dual-channel ABS. It will lock horns with the Yamaha FZ 25.

*All the above-mentioned prices are ex-showroom (expected).

Source: zigwheels.com