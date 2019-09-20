TVS Scooty Pep Plus Gets Two New Matte Colours

TVS is keeping itself busy by updating its portfolio one by one. We have already seen updated versions of the Apache RR 310, Jupiter, Radeon and NTorq 125. Now, the bike maker has launched two new matte colour variants of the Scooty Pep Plus: Coral matte and Aqua matte. Priced at Rs 44,764, the new colour variants are Rs 1,500 more expensive than the standard model, which retails at Rs 43,264 (both prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Apart from the addition of matte paint options, the new variants feature revised graphics and a new seat. With two-wheelers sales at their all-time low, bike makers are coming up with new strategies to lure as many customers as possible this festive season to revive sales. Except for the cosmetic update, the scooter remains mechanically the same as the standard model. It is powered by an 87.8cc motor that produces 5PS of power and 5.8Nm of torque.

In terms of rivals, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus goes up against the Hero Pleasure (Rs 47,600) and the Honda Activa-I, which retails at Rs 51,254 (both prices ex-showroom Delhi).

On a side note, TVS is also working on the updated Apache RTR 200 4V, which will get Bluetooth connectivity just like the NTorq 125, and will display information such as lean angle, g-force, gear distribution and Tour Mode!

