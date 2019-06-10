TVS Jupiter Grande Series Run Ends; ZX Variant Now Gets Similar Features

The above features are present on both disc as well as drum trims of the ZX variant.

TVS Motor has ended the series production of its scooter, the Jupiter Grande. With its discontinuation, TVS has equipped a few of those features onto the Jupiter's ZX variant. The new prices of the ZX variant are Rs 56,093 for the drum brakes option while the front disc brake option is now priced at Rs 58,645. You now pay only Rs 157 more for the drum option but the disc option is Rs 1005 more affordable than its corresponding trim of the Grande. All prices ex-showroom Delhi.

The Jupiter is India’s second-best selling scooter after the Honda Activa. The Jupiter Grande was a mid-life update for the Jupiter that offered small yet effective visual and convenience features to make the ownership experience more enjoyable.

The ZX variant now gets LED headlamp, a semi-digital information console and preload-adjustable monoshock, all of which were first available on the Grande. These three features do come in handy over its standard counterpart. Especially the last bit which helps you tune the ride to your liking.

What the ZX variant does miss out from the Grande are not-so-significant visual elements like diamond-cut alloy wheels, cross-stitched maroon seat, body-coloured pillion grab handle and small chrome bits on the front mudguard and side body panels. These bits did lend a premium touch to the Jupiter Grande but their absence on the ZX should not be a major turn-off whatsoever.

There are no further changes reported to the Jupiter, with the scooter still powered by a 109.7cc motor that makes 10.87PS and 8Nm. It continues to run on 12-inch wheels with an option of a 220mm disc or a 130mm drum for the front wheel.

Source: zigwheels.com