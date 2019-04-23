Triumph To Organise Its First Track Day Training Program This Week

The track training program costs Rs 10,000 per person.

Triumph Motorcycles India has announced that it’s offering customers a chance to hone their riding skills out on the race track with its first-ever track training program in India. Set to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida on April 26, the event is open for owners of the Triumph Street Triple, Speed Triple, Daytona and Thruxton R.

Interested riders will get to train under the guidance of Vijay Singh Ajairajpura, three-time winner of the JK Tyre Racing Championships and founder of Rajputana custom motorcycles. Apart from practical and theory sessions, participants will also get to ride on India’s only F1 circuit. The track training program costs Rs 10,000 per person, which we feel is quite good a deal when you consider that the event is inclusive of a training session and valuable track time. Interested? Registrations are only open till April 26, so you better hurry.

Source: zigwheels.com