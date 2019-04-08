Top 5 Motorcycle News Of The Week: Jawa Mileage Revealed, KTM 390 Adventure Spied Again, Revolt’s AI-enabled Motorcycle On Its Way & More!

It’s been quite an exciting week for us, with two new bikes from KTM, a more hardcore Hero Xpulse 200 and an electric motorcycle, leaps ahead of its competition! Here are the top five bike stories of the week.

1) KTM 390 Adventure Spied Testing Again

KTM was spotted testing the 390 Adventure for the third time this week, giving us a closer look on what’s coming, and there are quite a few details to make out of. But wait, that’s not it. The Austrian-manufacturer was also testing two other bikes - the RC 125 and the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401. Here are all the details.

2) Revolt To Launch India’s First AI-Enabled Electric Motorcycle

Revolt Intellicorp, an Indian startup has announced an all-electric motorcycle equipped with artificial intelligence. This onboard system will analyse your riding pattern and optimize the battery performance accordingly. Pair this with a real-world range of over 150km and it has the potential of being pakka little urban commuter. Here’s what we know so far.

3) More Extreme Hero XPulse In The Works?

We’ve been waiting, and waiting for Hero to finally launch the XPulse 200. And while the launch is nearing soon, our sources indicate there’s more to be excited about. Sources near Hero’s camp suggest the company is secretly working on a more off-road oriented version of the XPulse. Yes, you read that right. Head here for more.



4) Finally, Jawa Answers “Kitna Deti Hai?”

Jawa refuses to leave the headlines, it seems. After auctioning off its first set of motorcycles last week and starting deliveries of the first batch, the company has finally answered the most important question of all - Kitna deti hain? Yes, the mileage figures of the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two are out.

5) Kawasaki Increases Prices Of 11 Models

Planning to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle? You might have to shell out a bit extra. Starting from 1 April 2019, the company has increased the prices of 11 of its motorcycles by almost 7 per cent. However, not all motorcycles have been affected. Head here for the complete list.

Source: zigwheels.com