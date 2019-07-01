This Custom BMW R NineT Scrambler Thinks It’s A Fighter Jet!

Auto Fabrica, a London based custom bike maker, is the company behind this ace-looking custom Beemer.

It features custom bodywork, a custom suspension setup and a redesigned exhaust system.;

Powering this beast is the R NineT Scrambler’s 1170cc powerplant, albeit with a remap.

What happens when you give two brothers who have a knack for making some striking custom motorcycles a spare BMW R NineT Scrambler? Whatever radical custom Beemers you have in mind can’t possibly top this - the Type 18. It’s the brainchild of Bujar and Gazmend Muharremi of Auto Fabrica. Based on the BMW R NineT Scrambler, this custom motorcycle has been commissioned by BMW itself. We don’t know about you, but this custom motorcycle has made our jaws drop to the floor.

Powering the Type 18 is the same 1170cc engine as the standard model, albeit with a remap. The standard bike pumps out 110PS and 116Nm of torque. The Type 18 looks like it was designed keeping fighter jets in mind. From the front, the custom headlamp cowl sweeps cleanly into the handmade fuel tank, giving it a sleek look. And those winglets... they are handbuilt too!

While the standard variant comes with a telescopic fork at the front, the Type 18 features a custom USD fork (with Maxton SD25 cartridges). The rear monoshock is a Maxton GP10 unit. Also, while the stock motorcycle gets a single-piece handlebar, the Type 18 features low-set clip-on handlebars for a more crouched-down riding position. Other major changes include a restyled digital instrument cluster, a bi-xenon HID projector headlamp and new alloy wheels. Additionally, the standard exhaust system has been replaced by a custom one. The seat doesn’t seem to be comfortable, but hey, it's wrapped in Alcantara!

Neither Auto Fabrica nor BMW Motorrad has revealed the cost of making this stunning one-off R NineT Scambler, but we are sure that it would’ve cost them a fortune to build.

Source: zigwheels.com