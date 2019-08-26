The Gold Standard Ninja ZX-10R Now Arrives With A Dash Of Gold

Kawasaki has been ruling the roost when it comes to superbike racing as the Ninja ZX-10R has been the gold standard in WSBK Championship since 2013. Now, a new colour has been added to existing KRT colour scheme which has a dash of gold. Interestingly, this is the same colour scheme that will be seen on the 2020 Ninja 400.

This new colour comes at no added cost as the 2020 Ninja ZX-10R carries the existing price tag of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). Deliveries for this new colour begin from October. Mechanically, there are no changes to the bike. Sadly, it will still continue to arrive in India as a single-seater variant.

Read Kawasaki’s official press statement here:

New Colour scheme added to MY20 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd. (IKM) announces addition of new colour of Ninja ZX-10R MY20 to its portfolio without changing its price i.e. INR 13,99,000 (Ex-showroom-Delhi).

Ninja ZX-10R is not only fastest on the track but is equally fast in grabbing customer attention and dominating market. As per recently received customers feedback Ninja ZX-10R is exhilarating on tracks as well as scintillating on streets.

We were able to fulfil the demands at maximum and for the remaining bookings we will complete in coming months. Customer who booked the bike can now select from two colour choices - Lime Green/Ebony along with KRT edition.

Price for both colour edition of Ninja ZX-10R will remain the same at 13,99,000/-. Customers iterated ZX- 10R, boasts the value proposition of the amount which they are paying and is very much justified. With current price tag, the dominance in litre-class Supersports category is already started and we would like to continue it with true spirit. The budding riders who are looking for upgrade will have two colour options to own the litre-class.

Kawasaki motorcycles possess both power and grace so are often recognised as being different to other bikes. This results from certain guiding principles adopted at the design stage. Rideology is Kawasaki’s rider-centric development philosophy focused on how the riding experience offered by a Kawasaki is crafted, ensuring that our machines are fun to ride and rewarding to control. This approach has been the force behind many of our legendary machines, and in our pursuit of all possibilities it will continue to guide the future creation of Kawasaki motorcycles.

The features and specification for both the edition remains same, and is based on the KRT race machine that has been amassing record after record in the Superbike World Championship. Kawasaki’s litre-class supersports model allow a wide range of riders to experience the thrill of exploring their limits on the circuit.

Vehicle Features at glance:

The track focused 998 cm3 engine offers a linear power delivery right to its heady peak power. For maximum track-riding efficiency, great care was taken to ensure ideal engine manageability. The lightweight crankshaft creates a quick-revving character contributing to light handling.

Specially developed Öhlins electronic steering damper provides just the right amount of damping based on vehicle speed and degree of acceleration or deceleration.

Compact IMU operates in 6 degrees of freedom. Combined with Kawasaki’s proprietary dynamic modelling program, input from the IMU enables precise chassis orientation awareness, the key to bringing Kawasaki’s electronic rider aids to the next level. Feedback from the IMU enables the addition of the Kawasaki Cornering Management Function. This function uses KIBS and S-KTRC to assist riders in tracing their intended line through the corner.

Only the best. Dual Brembo M50 monobloc calipers gripping Ø 330 mm discs, specially prepared radial-pump master cylinder and race-quality steel-braided lines deliver the best braking performance.

Riding culture which we always thought of building is showing proper response as customers actively take parts in the rides or track organized for them. Every new session witnesses a greater number of riders joining the session and defining their potential. With current pace IKM will definitely build a riding culture in a shorter span of time.

Along with Ninja ZX-10R KRT edition this edition will also be a locally assembled model. The delivery of the new colour will start from the month of October 2019.

New interested buyers can contact their nearest Kawasaki dealers for booking related information or send a booking enquiry on the website of India Kawasaki Motors. (https://www.kawasaki-india.com)

Upgrades in New Ninja ZX-10R are:

Increased Engine performance (Maximum power 203 PS / Maximum power with RAM air 213 PS)

Peak horsepower is higher: +3 PS.

Finger follower valve actuation (Valve train designed by Kawasaki’s World Superbike engineers)

DLC (Diamond-like Carbon coating) on finger follower

Cylinder head ready for High Lift Cam

Red painted cylinder head cover

KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter-Dual Direction)

Complementing the above features are:

S-KTRC (Sport-Kawasaki Traction Control)

KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode)

KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function)

Electronic throttle valves

Kawasaki Engine Brake control

Power mode selection (3 modes)

KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System)

Aluminium Twin-spar Frame

Aluminium Swingarm

High performance BREMBO Brake system

SHOWA BFFF/BFRC (Balance Free Front Fork / Balance Free Rear Cushion)

Öhlins electronic steering damper.

Single seater for Indian Market

