The 2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Is Here!

The Icon is the base variant priced at Rs 7.89 lakh.

On the other hand, the Cafe Racer costs Rs 9.78 lakh, and Full Throttle is for Rs 8.92 lakh.

The range-topping Desert Sled will set you back by Rs 9.93 lakh.

The 2019 models feature cornering ABS as standard, along with other mechanical, cosmetic and feature updates.

Ducati has rolled in its 2019 iteration of the Scrambler range in India. The Italian brand has launched four variants: Icon, Full Throttle, Cafe Racer and Desert Sled; priced at Rs 7.89 lakh, Rs 8.92 lakh, Rs 9.78 lakh and Rs 9.93 lakh respectively. The Icon is Rs 56,000 dearer, the Desert Sled is Rs 43,000 more expensive, while the Cafe Racer and Full Throttle are Rs 38,000 pricier (all ex-showroom pan-India) than before.

The primary update on the 2019 models is the addition of cornering ABS as standard on all the variants. This should offer the rider a lot more confidence in keeping the rubber side down while cornering hard. To reduce the clutch lever effort, the brand also offers a standard hydraulically actuated clutch in the new Scrambler range. Both the brake and clutch levers are now adjustable.

Practicality-enhancing updates include a new gear position indicator and fuel gauge in the instrument cluster, and redesigned switchgear. Ducati has also made the instrument cluster compatible with the optional Ducati Multimedia System which pairs up with your smartphone via Bluetooth. The headlight in all the four bikes features a new LED DRL and the indicators are now full-LED as well. All the four variants get a new seat for better comfort.

The four motorcycles share the same 803cc Desmodromic L-twin air-cooled engine with oil cooler as their predecessors. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission with slipper clutch. The output figures are also unchanged: 73.4PS at 8250rpm and 67Nm at 5750rpm. There are no electronic rider aids apart from the cornering ABS.

The Scrambler Icon, Full Throttle and the Cafe Racer employ Kayaba 41mm forks and a preload-adjustable Kayaba monoshock. Being a more off-road friendly variant, the Desert Sled uses 46mm fully adjustable upside-down forks and a preload- and rebound-adjustable Kayaba monoshock. Ducati has equipped the Icon & Full Throttle with Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres while the Cafe Racer and Desert Sled roll on Pirelli Diablo Rosso III and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber respectively. All the four bikes come to a halt using a huge 330mm disc with a radial caliper up front and a 245mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel cornering ABS.

The new Scrambler Icon and Full Throttle compete with the Triumph Street Twin and Harley-Davidson Street Rod, whereas the Desert Sled goes head to head with the Triumph Street Scrambler.

Source: zigwheels.com