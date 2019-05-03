Tata Harrier Infotainment Gets Apple CarPlay Connectivity

Newly manufactured units get Apple CarPlay update right from the factory.

After rolling out the Apple CarPlay update for the smaller Tiago and Tigor, Tata has now updated the Harrier SUV with the same. While recently manufactured units of the Harrier get Apple CarPlay along with Android Auto connectivity right from the factory, owners of initial batches can get it from authorised Tata service centers through a software update. Existing owners of the Tata Harrier XT and XZ just need to go for their regular servicing or get a prior appointment to avail of the update.

Addition of Apple CarPlay to the Harrier’s connectivity options is a welcome move as rivals such as the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Creta already offer these and more. With the entry of the MG Hector, which is loaded with connected features, things are about to heat up even further.

Tata offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity with both the 7-inch infotainment available from the XT variant and the bigger 8.8-inch touchscreen unit offered on the top-spec XZ variant. The top-spec Tata Harrier XZ’s infotainment unit is complemented by a 9-speaker audio setup from JBL and also gets a 7-inch TFT colour display for the instrument cluster. Tata had earlier updated the 2019 Hexa with a 7-inch touchscreen display. And even though it gets Android Auto, it still misses out on Apple CarPlay. However, the Hexa should also get Apple CarPlay in no time. The performance-oriented Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP make do with a 5-inch touchscreen unit, which doesn’t offer either of the two yet. The Nexon was the first car in Tata’s lineup to get Apple CarPlay last year.

Source: cardekho.com