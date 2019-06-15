Tata Harrier Gets Dearer Six Months After Launch

Prices have been hiked across the variant lineup by Rs 30,000.

Continues to be available in four variants: XE, XM, XT and XZ.

Can be had with a diesel-MT combination only; automatic variant to launch soon.

Tata has started testing the BS6 variant of the Harrier.

BS6 Harrier is expected to be more powerful than its BS4 counterpart.

Tata launched the Harrier in India back in January 2019 at a starting price of Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). And now, six months after its debut, the Indian carmaker has hiked the prices of its popular SUV by Rs 30,000. It now starts from Rs 12.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 16.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Here is a variant wise comparison of old and new prices.

The price hike comes as a surprise since the monthly sales of the Tata SUV have gone down by 14 per cent in May compared to April. However, the Harrier is not the only car to see a decline in sales. Currently, the entire auto industry is going through a rough patch. So much so that some carmakers like Maruti and Mahindra have reduced their productions for some time.

If you are planning to buy the Harrier, we suggest you go ahead with your decision since its prices are expected to be hiked again, when it gets a BS6 engine by the end of this year.

A BS6-complaint test mule of the Tata Harrier was spotted testing recently suggesting its imminent launch. With the BS6 update, the power of the 2.0-litre diesel unit is expected to go up to 170PS from the current 140PS. This will put the Harrier in Compass’ territory, which also makes 170PS of power in its BS6 avatar. It is to be noted that both the SUVs are powered by the same 2.0-litre unit, but the Harrier currently gets it in a lower state of tune.

