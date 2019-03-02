Tata Harrier-Based 7 Seat SUV (H7X) Teased Ahead Of March Debut

7-seat Harrier is confirmed to launch in 2019

Tata likely to give it a new name, could be called Buzzard

Will be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the Harrier, but tuned to make more power

Tata has officially teased its upcoming SUV which will be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in March. The new SUV will be based on the OMEGA ARC platform. It is the same platform on which the Harrier is based.

Tata has already confirmed that it will launch seven-seat version of the Harrier (H7X) in 2019, and recent spy shots of a test mule reveal that the seven-seat Harrier will sport a different rear design. A slight rework of the teased image gives a better idea that it’s possibly the 7-seater Harrier that has been teased.

While the front portion of the new SUV resembles that of the Harrier, the roofline is flatter in this case and the rear appears to be boxier, in order to provide more head- and shoulder-room inside. The boot has been redesigned and gets a bigger windshield compared to the Harrier. A shark-fin antenna and roof-mounted rear spoiler can also be seen.

The 7-seat Harrier is expected to get a more powerful version of the Harrier’s 2.0-litre, 140PS diesel engine. Also, we suspect the seven-seat Harrier will have a different name too, most likely Buzzard.

Source: cardekho.com