Suzuki Gixxer 250: What To Expect

After launching the all-new Gixxer SF 250, Suzuki will be launching its naked variant, the Gixxer 250 in India soon. The upcoming motorcycle will start Suzuki's second innings in the naked 250cc space in India after the Inazuma. We take an in-depth look to give you a fair idea of what you can expect from the upcoming naked.

Will feature a completely new design language

As of now, only a few images have been leaked online, and they don’t paint a clear picture. However, the naked variant is expected to follow an all-new design philosophy as the Gixxer SF 250. That said, there will definitely be some differentiating elements. For instance, the naked model will feature an engine cowl and a single-piece handlebar, instead of clip-ons seen on the fully faired variant. Also, in the leaked image, the Gixxer 250 was seen equipped with knuckle guards, tank pad, seat cover, rim stickers and an engine guard, all of which could be offered as optional accessories.

Will get the same engine as the Gixxer SF 250

The upcoming Gixxer 250 will employ the same 249cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected powerplant seen on the Gixxer SF 250. This motor belts out 26.5PS of power and 22.6Nm of torque, paired to a 6-speed transmission. As it will be a wee bit lighter than the fully faired variant, we expect the performance to be a bit peppier than the Gixxer SF 250, at least in theory.

Underpinnings to remain identical

The upcoming Gixxer 250 is likely to retain the same suspension setup as the Gixxer SF 250, with a telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. Even the braking hardware will be similar to that of the fully faired variant. Additionally, dual-channel ABS is also expected to be carried over from the Gixxer SF 250.

Will be equipped with the same set of features as well

Just like the SF 250, the naked variant is also expected to feature an all-LED headlamp and a fully digital instrument console. While the faired variant is available in single-tone paint options, we expect the Gixxer 250 to get a dual-tone paint jobs.

Will undercut the Gixxer SF 250 by a fair margin

The fully faired Gixxer SF 250 is priced at Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom), so expect the Gixxer 250 to undercut its sibling by around Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000. This will bring it in the crosshairs of the Yamaha FZ25.

