Select Jaguar Land Rover Cars To Be Costlier From April

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a price hike of 4 per cent on select range of its models. It will be applicable from 1 April 2019 and is a result of inflation, according to the company.

Jaguar Land Rover had officially revealed the second-gen Evoque late last year, more than eight years after the first generation SUV debuted. The British carmaker has not made any statement yet, but is expected to bring it to our shores this year. Featuring comprehensive updates, the 2019 Range Rover Evoque is expected to be priced at a premium in comparison to the current model which retails for Rs 52.05 lakh to Rs 61.93 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

JLR will not just focus on SUVs, but is expected to refresh its entry-level sedan, the XE as well. The Jaguar XE facelift looks a lot sharper than the current version and receives more high-tech features as well. Engine options will continue to remain unchanged with a 2.0-litre petrol and diesel on offer. Jaguar has already started selling the updated XE in the UK and is expected to launch it in India by the end of this year. Its prices are expected to witness a slight increase.

Rival luxury carmakers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi are also expected to make a formal price hike announcement soon.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER INDIA TO INCREASE PRICES BY UP TO 4% FROM APRIL 1, 2019

19th March 2019, Mumbai: Jaguar Land Rover India will increase prices of select products by up to 4%, with effect from April 1, 2019.

Mr. Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL) said:

“Jaguar Land Rover in India offers a portfolio of world class products that inspire and excite. This increase in price is purely inflationary and we are certain that the two global iconic brands, Jaguar and Land Rover, will continue to attract existing and new customers.”

The Jaguar portfolio in India includes the XE, XF, XJ and F-PACE as locally manufactured products and the F-TYPE. The Land Rover portfolio consists of the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque as locally manufactured products, along with the Range Rover Velar, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Discovery.

Jaguar Land Rover products are retailed from 27 outlets in 25 cities in India. Customers also have a choice of booking their favourite Jaguar or Land Rover by visiting the online booking platform www.findmeacar.in or www.findmeasuv.in.

