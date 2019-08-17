Renault Triber Bookings To Begin From 17 August, Launch On 28 August

Renault Triber bookings begin through online and offline channels for a token sum of Rs 11,000 from 17 August.

Launch slated for 28 August.

Prices expected to be around Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Packs segment-first three-row seating with high levels of modularity.

Renault has announced it will open official bookings for its upcoming compact MPV crossover, the Triber, on 17 August. You can book yours through the Renault website or by visiting the nearest brand dealership for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Prices of the sub-4m Renault offering are expected to start at around Rs 5 lakh and top out at around Rs 7 lakh. The launch of the Renault Triber is slated for 28 August.

The Renault Triber offers a host of segment-first features such as a folding second and a completely removable third row with dedicated AC vents for each. It will also get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, instrument cluster with LED indication and even a refrigerator.

Under its hood will be a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol unit that churns out 72PS of power with 96Nm of torque and gets a 5-speed MT as standard with an optional AMT. We have compared the Triber’s specifications with its mid-size hatchback alternatives like the Maruti Swift, Ford Figo, Freestyle and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. We had recently detailed the accessories that you can buy to kit out and personalize your Triber with. These include chrome garnishes, decals, mats, luggage racks and more.

Source: cardekho.com