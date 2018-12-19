New Bajaj V15 Power Up Arrives At Dealerships

Updated 150cc Bajaj bike will be called V15 Power Up

Gets 1PS more power and 0.3Nm more torque

Gets redesigned graphics

Nominal hike in pricing

ABS version expected to come later

Bajaj is all set to launch a more powerful version of the V15. Called the V15 Power Up, this 150cc bike has already reached showrooms. It retains the same 149.5cc air-cooled single cylinder motor which has been updated and now makes 13PS at 8000rpm and 13Nm of torque at 6000rpm. That’s 1PS and 0.3Nm more than the 2018 Bajaj V15. Both the power and torque though are made 500rpm higher in the rev range. The gearbox too has been updated and now uses a sportier one -down four-up gearshift pattern.

While the bodywork remains unchanged, it gets new graphics in a larger pattern. Fuel tank capacity is 13 litres while kerb weight stands at 137kg. The rest of the mechanicals seem to remain unchanged. The V15 Power Up is expected to carry forward the same dual-cradle frame with 33mm front forks and twin gas charged shock absorbers at the rear. It gets 18-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheels with 90/90 R18 front and 120/80 R16 rear tubeless tyres. Braking is via a 240mm front disc and 130mm rear drum brake. We expect the bike to be launched with a single-channel ABS soon.

The new Bajaj V15 Power Up gets a nominal price hike. It now retails at Rs 67,187 (ex-showroom Mumbai) and Rs 66,740 (ex-showroom Pune). Bookings for the bikes are open with some dealerships offering immediate deliveries.

Source: zigwheels.com