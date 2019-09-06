More Affordable MV Agusta Bikes India-bound!

The Italian brand has teamed up with China-based Loncin motorcycles.

Small-capacity premium bikes will be made under the new partnership.

Expect some of these bikes to enter our shores via the CKD route.

Earlier in July, Italian motorcycle marque MV Agusta announced its partnership with China’s Loncin Motor Company to build small capacity motorcycles. It is said that four motorcycles will first come out of this partnership. But what’s even more interesting is that we’ve got confirmation that these bikes will be arriving on our shores. The facilities for its Indian arrival will be set up by the end of next year or early 2021 and we could see a Brutale 400 roaming on our streets by the end of 2021.

MV Agusta will be designing these bikes at the Castiglioni Research Centre in Italy and manufacturing them at Loncin’s plant in Chongqing, China. Expect the India-bound bikes to enter via the CKD route with a good degree of localisation to keep their costs competitive. The Italian brand has confirmed that the bikes will have a displacement ranging from 350-500cc.

MV Agusta is likely to bring out a supersport, a naked, an ADV and a neo-retro bike out of the wedlock first. The supersport is likely to be a smaller cousin of the F3 800, whereas the naked bike will most likely be a derivation of the Brutale 800. On the other hand, the small-capacity ADV could share its genes with the Turismo Veloce 800 and the upcoming modern classic motorcycle may be a smaller sibling of the Dragster 800 RR.

Source: zigwheels.com