MG Hector Vs Rivals: Spec Comparison

MG Motor has finally unveiled the Hector and while the launch is still a month away, we already know quite a bit about the British carmaker’s first offering for the Indian market. Here, we compare its specs against existing mid-size SUVs to find out where it stands amongst the competition, from a numbers perspective.

Dimensions

Longest SUV: MG Hector

Widest SUV: Tata Harrier

Tallest SUV: Mahindra XUV500

Longest Wheelbase: MG Hector

Highest Ground Clearance: Tata Harrier

Engines

Some of the Hector’s petrol variants are available with a 48V hybrid system that primarily works the start/stop feature. It also helps with torque assist during overtaking manoeuvres. The battery system is recharged by the braking system that recuperates lost energy. Overall, the system helps in increasing the fuel efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions.

Petrol

* not confirmed

Most Powerful: Jeep Compass

Torquiest: Mahindra XUV500

Most fuel efficient (manual / automatic): Jeep Compass / Jeep Compass

Diesel

*not confirmed

Most Powerful: Hyundai Tucson

Torquiest: Hyundai Tucson

Most fuel efficient (manual): Hyundai Tucson

Features

Standard features: MG is offering the Hector with dual front airbags, a cooled glove box, ABS with EBD and traction control right from the base variant. Apart from the XUV500, the rest come with a fully automatic temperature control, push-button start-stop, reverse parking camera, steering-mounted controls for the infotainment system, cruise control and rear AC vents as standard features on all variants.

Seating: All mid-size SUVs in this comparison, apart from the Mahindra XUV500, come with five seats only. The XUV500 is a 7-seater. All cars in this comparison offer a 60:40 split rear seat, apart from the XUV500.

The Harrier and XUV500 get an 8-way manually adjustable driver’s seat. The XUV500’s higher variants and the Hector come with a 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat while the Compass is offered with an 8-way electronically adjustable driver’s seat. The Tucson takes it one step further with a 10-way electrically adjustable driver seat.

Safety: All the cars in the segment, including the Hector, offer six airbags in the higher-spec variants. Basic safety features like ABS with EBD and traction control are also present on all the SUVs. Hill hold control is also present throughout the range, although hill descent control is offered in the Harrier, Tucson and XUV500 only. The Harrier though, misses out on rear disc brakes, unlike the competition.

Infotainment & connectivity: The Hector offers the largest touchscreen in the segment, a 10.4-inch unit. It is followed by the Harrier with an 8.8-inch touchscreen and the Compass with an 8.4-inch touchscreen. All three cars are offered with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Tucson and XUV500 get 8-inch and 7-inch touchscreens, respectively, but miss out on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

MG has equipped the Hector with an eSIM that allows the SUV to connect to the internet on the go. This allows users to operate the air conditioning, sunroof and lock/unlock the SUV without physically being inside it. Emergency services will also be immediately notified in case of airbag deployment.

Comfort and Convenience: MG is offering the Hector with multiple features that will make your life easier inside the cabin. A driver armrest, mood lighting, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera and quick charging USB ports are some of them. The Harrier gets features like mobile phone stowaway spots, cooled storage area and 12V power sockets. The Tucson is offered with LED headlights, among other things, on the top-spec variant compared to the xenon units on the Compass and Harrier. It also gets a wireless smartphone charger, a hands-free tailgate and dual-zone climate control.

The Hector, Tucson and Compass are equipped with a panoramic sunroof, while the XUV500 makes do with a regular, electrically operable sunroof. Tata has chosen to give the sunroof a miss altogether on the Harrier.

Features unique to the Hector: MG is offering the Hector with a few segment-first features such as an eSIM, LED lighting all around and a 360-degree camera,

Price

All prices mentioned in the table are (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The Hector’s price range given in the table is an estimate as the SUV has not yet been launched yet. If the estimated prices are right, the Hector will operate in the middle of the segment. The Harrier and XUV500 operate towards the start of the segment, while the Compass and Tucson sit at the top-end of the range.

