Maruti XL6 Expected Prices: Will It Undercut Mahindra Marazzo, Renault Lodgy?

With its launch scheduled for 21 August, the Maruti XL6 will become the first MPV offering to go on sale from Maruti’s Nexa dealerships. Pegged as a premium iteration of the Ertiga, the Maruti XL6 features some rugged cosmetic updates and features increment over the latter. So, how much of a premium pricing can you expect from the Maruti XL6 over the Ertiga? Read on.

You can book yours through Nexa website, smartphone apps or the good ol’ dealerships but bear in mind that there won’t be a diesel engine on offer. The Maruti XL6 will be sold with a 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol from the Ertiga that gets a 5-speed manual as standard. Just two well equipped variants will be on offer- Zeta and Alpha- and fortunately, both will be available with a 4-speed automatic option. Without any delay, this is what you might have to spend to add the Maruti XL6 to your garage.

Disclaimer: The above numbers are rough estimates and the final prices may vary.

Maruti is expected to price the XL6 at a slight premium over the Ertiga. The Zeta variant will be based on the ZXi whereas the Alpha will be based on ZXi+. While it’s not clear which variant of the Maruti XL6 will get what additional features over the Ertiga, both trims are expected to get multi-reflector LED headlamps with DRLs, faux skid plates, all-black treatment inside-out, leatherette upholstery, new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment and, cruise control as well.

Moreover, in addition to the safety features offered on the Ertiga like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, the XL6 will also offer hill hold assist and ESP as standard.

We could have compared the Maruti XL6’s rival pricing but except the Ertiga, none of its rivals feature a petrol engine. So here’s a combined price range of the XL6’s rivals irrespective of their drivetrains that include the Renault Lodgy and Mahindra Marazzo which will get a petrol-automatic in 2020.

Source: cardekho.com