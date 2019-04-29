﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Likely To Get 1.5-Litre Petrol Engine Soon

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Likely To Get 1.5-Litre Petrol Engine Soon

The diesel-only compact crossover is expected to be offered with the mild-hybrid petrol engine in 2019 itself

29 April 2019
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Likely To Get 1.5-Litre Petrol Engine Soon
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Likely To Get 1.5-Litre Petrol Engine Soon
outlookindia.com
2019-04-29T13:21:16+0530

  • Come April 2020, Maruti will not sell any diesel cars in India.

  • Maruti’s diesel-only cars like the Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross could get a petrol engine soon.

  • S-Cross is likely to get Maruti’s latest 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech.

  • Petrol S-Cross could be priced lower than equivalent diesel variants.

  • Diesel-only S-Cross is priced between Rs 8.86 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

  • The 1.5-litre petrol engine that powers the Ciaz and Ertiga can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Back in 2015, Maruti Suzuki introduced its premium Nexa chain of dealerships with the launch of the S-Cross crossover. Offered with the option of two diesel engines - a 1.6-litre and 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced units - initially, the S-Cross is now sold exclusively with the latter. However, with Maruti Suzuki deciding to discontinue its diesel-powered cars from April 2020, it is pretty obvious that the S-Cross will soon be offered with a petrol engine. Best of all, it might happen sooner than you think!

From the current set of petrol engines that the company offers in India, it is possible that the S-Cross could get the new 1.5-litre K15 engine coupled with the carmaker’s ‘Smart Hybrid’ mild-hybrid technology featuring an additional lithium ion battery.  This unit was first introduced on the Ciaz facelift and then on the second-gen Ertiga where it is offered with a choice of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission. It is rated at 105PS and 138Nm and is expected to be offered in the same state of tune in the S-Cross. While this engine currently adheres to BS 4 norms, it should soon be upgraded to meet BS 6 regulations.

As seen in the pricing of the Ciaz and Ertiga with the different powertrains, the petrol-powered S-Cross is likely to be cheaper by nearly a lakh or more. That would mean that the Maruti S-Cross could have a starting price of less than Rs 8 lakh with the 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid engine coupled with the manual gearbox. With the possible introduction of the 1.5-litre petrol engine, the S-Cross will also get an automatic option for the first time in India.

While it will be the end of the road of the diesel-powered S-Cross by April 2020, Maruti might introduce a BS 6-compliant  diesel engine if there is enough demand for it. The company has hinted that it could plonk a BS 6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine or something even bigger. So, it is likely that the carmaker’s in-house developed 1.5-litre diesel will make its way into the S-Cross, provided Maruti plans to reintroduce diesel cars after April 2020.

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Maruti S-Cross Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Sri Lanka President Suspends Defiant Police Chief Over Blasts, Appoints Replacement
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters