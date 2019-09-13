Maruti S-Presso Rear End Design Spied For The First Time

-
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso rear end has spied in two variant levels and exterior colours.
Chunky black rear bumper and high ground clearance add to its boxy, SUV-like styling.
The Kwid-rival is expected to be powered by a BS6 1.0-litre petrol engine with a CNG variant too.
It is expected to be launched in late September or early October.
It will be sold through Maruti’s Arena dealerships with prices likely to start at the Rs 4 lakh mark.
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is expected to be launched around late-September or early-October. We recently got our first look at its final design in a leaked image and now, the latest spy shots reveal the rear end of the Renault Kwid rival.
Compared to the Future S concept that it’s based on, the S-Presso gets a flat rear-end styling even though the rear windscreen is slightly raked. It gets a chunky black rear bumper positioned high up for more ground clearance, giving the S-Presso an SUV-like stance. The tail lamps get a conventional squared-off design but are different from other entry-level Maruti models like the Alto.
The S-Presso also gets rear deflectors sculpted into the rear wheel arch design, mimicking the front end styling. As seen from these spy shots, the blacked-out B-pillar is not a standard design feature and will likely be reserved for higher variants. We recently received various design and dimension details of the Maruti S-Presso which you can check out here.
It is expected to be powered by a BS6 version of the 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine with the choice of a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It will also come with a CNG variant from factory.
Maruti is likely to position the S-Presso as a direct rival to the likes of the Renault Kwid. The S-Presso is expected to have a starting price of around Rs 4 lakh and could be positioned alongside the Alto K10 but below the Celerio.
Source: cardekho.com