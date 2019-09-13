Maruti Nexa Offers On Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz & S-Cross; Savings Of Over Rs 1 Lakh

If you’re planning to buy one of Maruti’s Nexa models this September, then you’re in a spot of luck as there are a few offers available. Everything apart from the recently launched XL6 come with a variety of savings in the form of exchange offers, corporate offers and free extended warranty.

Here’s the complete list of offers on Maruti’s Nexa cars valid all across India until 30 September 2019:

Note - The savings on offer varies from variant to variant. You can contact your nearest Nexa dealership for further details

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: The premium hatchback is available with an exchange offer of upto Rs 15,000. However, other savings vary between the petrol and diesel-engined models. The petrol Baleno gets a cash discount of upto Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of upto Rs 5,000. Meanwhile, the diesel Baleno gets a cash discount of upto Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and free 3-year extended warranty.

The total savings available on a petrol Baleno are Rs 35,000 whereas the total savings on offer go up to Rs 62,400 for the diesel-powered variants.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: The smallest, most affordable model in the NEXA lineup is available with a total saving of upto Rs 57,000. That includes an exchange offer of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 7,000 and consumer savings of Rs 30,000. The Ignis is only available with a petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: The SUV offering that debuted Maruti’s NEXA chain of premium dealerships comes with a saving of upto Rs 1,12,900 this month. The S-Cross is only available with a diesel engine and so it gets free extended warranty for a total coverage of five years. Combined savings include an exchange offer of upto Rs 30,000, a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and a Rs 7,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: The compact sedan gets savings of upto Rs 25,000 as well as a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange offer worth Rs 30,000. The total savings available on a petrol-Ciaz amount to Rs 65,000. Meanwhile, the diesel Ciaz gets a 3-year extended warranty pack (total five years), which brings the savings total to Rs 87,700.

Source: cardekho.com