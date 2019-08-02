Maruti Ertiga BS6 Launched At Rs 7.55 Lakh

Prices of all Ertiga variants increased by Rs 10,000.

Ertiga diesel continues to pack BS4 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Ertiga CNG yet to be updated to meet BS6 emission norms.

Priced from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 10.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6 version of the Ertiga. However, only the petrol version has been upgraded to meet the new emission norms, while the diesel and the recently launched CNG version continue to comply with the current BS4 regulations. Available in four variants - LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+, the Ertiga BS6 petrol is priced from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 10.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Ertiga BS6 is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine coupled to mild-hybrid tech as before. It produces 105PS of power and 138Nm of torque, and can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The carmaker has already announced that it would be discontinuing its diesel models once BS6 norms come into place in April 2020. This could be the reason the Eritga diesel hasn’t received the BS6 update yet. But rest assured, the diesel model will continue to be on sale until the new norms kick in.

As far as features are concerned, the BS6 Ertiga remains identical to the BS4 version. It gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as standard. Other features on offer include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as automatic climate control.

As mentioned above, the Ertiga petrol is priced from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 10.05 lakh, which is a hike of Rs 10,000 over the BS4 Ertiga petrol. The Ertiga diesel, on the other hand, retails from Rs 8.84 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Recently, Maruti launched the Ertiga CNG at a price tag of Rs 8.87 lakh.

Here’s a detailed price comparison:



Source: cardekho.com