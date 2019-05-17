Leaked Doc Reveals MG Hector’s Variants, Features & Fuel Efficiency

MG Hector to reportedly get four variants - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp.

Entry-spec Style variant doesn’t get 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system or cruise control.

Only top-spec variant gets panoramic sunroof, six airbags, rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps.

Safety features such as ESP, traction control, vehicle stability management, hill hold control and rear disc brakes offered as standard.

Petrol engine will be available with and without mild-hybrid tech.

Diesel engine will be available with manual transmission only.

Petrol-hybrid powertrain not available on base variant.

Automatic transmission won’t be available with petrol-hybrid powertrain.

The MG Hector has been unveiled inside out and now a leaked document has revealed the variant-wise features, powertrain options, and fuel efficiency details. According to the leaked document, Hector will be available in four variants - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. Bookings are supposed to begin in early June, ahead of its launch in the same month.

The leaked document suggests that both petrol and diesel engines will be on offer across the variant lineup with a manual transmission option. Only the petrol engine will be available with a dual-clutch automatic transmission, that too in top two variants -- Smart and Sharp. MG will offer a 48V mild hybrid system with the Hector’s petrol engine in all variants apart from the base Style.

While MG has already revealed the engine output, the leaked document reveals claimed fuel efficiency figures of both the petrol and diesel engine. The petrol engine will reportedly return 14.16kmpl with the manual transmission and 13.96kmpl with the automatic. MG says the 48V mild hybrid setup can increase fuel economy by up to 12 per cent, so we can expect the Hector hybrid to deliver somewhere around 15.5kmpl. For the diesel engine, the fuel efficiency figure mentioned in the leaked document is 17.41kmpl. Here’s how the Hector compares against its rivals as far as engine specs are concerned.

Petrol

Diesel

Before getting into the variant-wise feature details, here’s what will be on offer from the base variant onwards:

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Reverse parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Electronic stability program and vehicle stability management

Traction control system

Hill hold control

Disc brakes on all four wheels

The variant-wise features as per the leaked doc are as follows:

Hector ‘Style’

MG Hector Style is the base-spec variant. It will be equipped with the following features:

Comfort - Fabric seats, rear AC vents, driver armrest and storage space, centre armrest with cupholders in the 60:40 split-folding rear seats, 12V charging ports and rear seat recline.

Audio - 4 speakers for audio system.

Exterior - Roof rails, LED indicators on the ORVMs.

Hector ‘Super’

One step above, the Hector’s Super variant is better equipped. While the prices will be announced in June, in terms of features, this is the entry-variant one should consider. Here’s what it offers over the previous variant:

Safety - Rear parking camera

Exterior - LED tail lamps, LED rear fog lamps, Comfort - Cruise control

Infotainment - 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, 2 tweeters

Hector ‘Smart’

The Smart variant of the Hector is one step below the top variant while being the entry point for the petrol-automatic option. It offers the following features over the previous variants:

Safety - Side airbags for a total of four.

Comfort - Power folding ORVMs, 7-inch MID on the instrument cluster, tyre pressure monitoring system, leather seats, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, push-button start-stop and electronic parking brake (AT only)

Exterior - 17-inch machine-cut alloys

Audio - 8 speakers and a subwoofer

Technology - e-SIM internet connectivity with remote car operation

Hector ‘Sharp’

This is the top-spec variant of the MG Hector mid-size SUV with all the bells and whistles. Here’s everything the upcoming Harrier rival has to offer on top of the previous variants:

Safety - Six airbags.

Comfort - Four-way power adjustable front passenger seat, panoramic sunroof, sunglass holder, heated ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, an eight-colour mood lighting, auto headlamps and a 360-degree surround view camera.

The MG Hector will face off against the likes of the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Tucson too. It is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Source: cardekho.com