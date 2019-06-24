KTM 125 Duke Pips Yamaha MT-15 On The Sales Chart

KTM sold 2,228 units of the 125 Duke in the month of May.

Yamaha sold 2,048 units in the same time.

While the KTM 125 Duke is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, the MT-15 retails at Rs 1.36 lakh.

Since its launch, the MT-15 has been raking in some good numbers for Yamaha. In the process, it has constantly overtaken its rival, the 125 Duke. However, for the first time in the past few months, the 125 Duke has finally pipped the MT-15 in terms of sales.

The Austrian bike maker sold 2,228 units of the baby Duke, compared to 2,048 units of the MT-15 in the month of May. Yes, this isn’t that big of a difference, but this shows us how popular the baby Duke is. But the coming months could be a testing time for the Austrian bike maker, as the 125 Duke has seen several price hikes in the past few months, which could affect its sales. On the other hand, Yamaha is trying to increase footfalls in its showrooms. The company had recently announced that existing and new MT-15 customers will get a complimentary riding jacket or a helmet.

Given how things are positioned right now, it will be interesting to watch the KTM 125 Duke and Yamaha MT-15 rivalry over the next few months.

Source: zigwheels.com