Kia Seltos India Launch In August

Kia will have 265 touchpoints in 160 cities across India, when the Seltos is launched.

Will be sold through dealerships as well as online channels.

Packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen, head-up display, ventilated seats, sunroof and the likes.

Will debut three brand new Hyundai-Kia BS6 engines in India- two petrol, one diesel.

To offer four transmission options- 6-speed MT and AT, CVT and 7-speed DCT.

At last, Kia has announced that its first product for India, the Seltos will be launched here on 22 August 2019. The Kia Seltos made its global debut only last week in India and its bookings are set to open sometime around mid-July.

Kia plans to sell the Seltos through showrooms as well as online channels. It will have 265 touchpoints in 160 cities by the time the Seltos goes on sale with the number claimed to go up to 300 by 2020 and 350 by 2021.

The Kia Seltos will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur, Duster, Nissan Kicks. Keeping the pricing in mind, the Tata Harrier and MG Hector as well. The variant details are yet to be announced, but it is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. Kia will offer the Seltos in eight exterior colour options along with 5 dual tone options.

In the features department, the Kia Seltos will be packing a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, head-up display, power adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, air purifier, auto climate control and rear AC vents.

Just like the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Seltos will also feature eSIM-based UVO Connect technology which offers internet-based convenience and safety features. Kia will be offering this tech to Seltos owners free of cost for three years.

Passive safety tech on the Seltos will be multiple airbags (likely to be six), hill assist control, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and a driver rearview monitor (allows rearview while driving forward). The Kia Seltos will come with a couple of petrol BS6-compliant engines. Also, besides a 6-speed MT, Kia will also offer a 7-speed DCT, CVT and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Source: cardekho.com