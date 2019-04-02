Jawa Chassis Number 001: Same Price Other Options

Classic Legends recently auctioned off the first set Jawa motorcycles at an event in Mumbai as a part of its #ForeverHeroes initiative. The company raised Rs 1.43 crore towards educating children of martyrs from the Indian Armed Forces. A noble cause indeed.

A total of 13 chassis numbers were auctioned off, out of which chassis number 1 received the highest bid of Rs 45 lakh, making it one of the most expensive motorcycles to have been sold in the country. While we’re not discounting the great cause that this money is going towards, we thought that we’d put together a list of other motorcycles that you could get for the same price (all, ex-showroom Delhi).

4) Ducati Panigale V4 R (Rs 51.87 lakh)

Find the Jawa a bit too slow for your liking? How about swinging your leg over a WSBK race-spec machine? Yes, for an eye-watering price of Rs 51.87 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), Ducati will sell you the 220PS and 193kg Panigale V4 R! As the name suggests, the motorcycle is based on the company’s stonking Panigale V4, which already takes inspiration from the firm’s Desmosedici GP bike. However, in order to meet WSBK homologation rules, the engine has been downsized from 1103cc to 998cc. But that hasn’t stopped it from being one of the most powerful and fastest road-legal bikes thanks to its advanced aerodynamic package and a revised ECU. However, Ducati is only offering five units in India. So better hurry and pick one up now.

3) Harley-Davidson CVO Limited (Rs 50.53 lakh)

If the Ducati Panigale V4 R is a bit too… err… aggressive for everyday use or highway mile-munching, how about a two-wheeled behemoth that can even put some cars to shame? That’s exactly what you get with the Harley-Davidson CVO Limited. It comes loaded with nifty features like heated grips, keyless ignition, voice command control, Bluetooth connectivity, touchscreen infotainment and a boom box system! That ought to make long miles on the road seem not so boring, right?

2) Indian Roadmaster Elite (Rs 48 lakh)

How about trading a special edition motorcycle for another one? Shell out Rs 3 lakh more and you can opt for the Indian Roadmaster Elite. The uber-premium cruiser is based on the standard Roadmaster but comes with a host of shiny bits. This includes a custom dual-tone blue and black colour scheme, which according to the company, is done by hand and can take up to 30 hours. Additionally, you also get a 23-carat gold leaf Indian insignia on the fuel tank, a Command System that lets you control and monitor vehicle data as well as fuel consumption, Bluetooth connectivity, music controls, and GPS. All this can be accessed via a 7-inch touchscreen system that works even with riding gloves on. If that's not enough, you also get additional features such as a 300W premium audio system. In comparison, the Classic and the Standard Roadmaster pack 100W and 200W systems, respectively.

The Roadmaster Elite is quite exclusive with only 300 models made available worldwide, out of which only one unit has been allocated for India. While the company sold the sole unit last year, Indian Motorcycles have confirmed that the Elite will still be available on a per order basis, provided you have the money, of course.

1) Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon (Rs 41.79 lakh)

It has to be a heck of a list if the Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon is the most affordable alternative in it. Underneath, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon gets the same 998cc supercharged engine that churns out 231PS of power at 11,500rpm (without ram air) as the standard version. The ram air system further boosts the power figure to 243PS! To put things into perspective, this translates to a world record top-speed of 337.064kmph, which was achieved at last year’s Bonneville Speed Week!

Additionally, the motorcycle also gets a special “self-healing paint” that automatically repairs scratches and inconsistencies on its own. To stand out from the standard NInja H2, the Ninja H2 Carbon, as you guessed, gets a fair bit of carbon-fibre sprinkled across its bodywork, especially at the upper cowl region.



Source: zigwheels.com