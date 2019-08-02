Is Kawasaki Working On A New W800 Variant?

The new variant will have similar dimensions as the previous-gen W800.

It is likely to weigh a bit more than the W800 Street and the Cafe variants.

The new model will be powered by the same engine as the other variants.

Just last week, Kawasaki launched its retro motorcycle, the W800 Street, in India at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). And if you really dig its design, then what if we say that Kawasaki is working on another retro bike? According to a report, the Japanese manufacturer is currently planning to add another W800 variant in its lineup soon. Currently, the W800 is available in two variants - Street and Cafe - in various international markets.

The current W800 Street features an 18-inch front wheel and wide handlebars. However, Kawasaki might look into its past for the new variant and could equip it with a bigger 19-inch wheel at the front and low handlebars and extended fenders just like the previous-gen model!

As per the report, the upcoming motorcycle’s dimensions will be almost similar to the older model. Additionally, at 226kg, the new W800 will be a bit hefty when compared to the Street and Cafe variants, which tip the scale at 221kg and 223kg, respectively.

Apart from these changes, expect the mechanical parts to be the same as the current models. Powering the current W800 is a 773 air-cooled parallel-twin motor which belts out 47PS and 62.9Nm of torque. The 5-speed gearbox gets a slip and assist clutch as well. The new variant of the W800 will come equipped with all the features seen on the other variants.

The million-dollar question here is when will we get to see the new retro motorcycle from Kawasaki? There’s no word about it yet, but we expect Kawasaki to launch it in some international markets next year.

