Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: In Pics

Hyundai’s joining the sub-compact SUV party quite late with the new Venue, which is slated to launch in India on 21 May 2019. Various details and specifications of the Venue have already been unveiled, which you can read here. This smallest Hyundai SUV will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300.

Here is an image comparison of the upcoming Hyundai sub-compact SUV against the segment-leading Brezza:

1. Front

The Hyundai Venue features the brand’s latest SUV design language with the large cascading grille and split headlamps setup. In contrast, the Brezza sports a more conventional design.

2. Side

Both are boxy when seen from the side profile but the Brezza does get a dual-tone option for extra style points. The US-spec Venue too features a dual-tone option, but it is yet to be confirmed for the Indian market.

3. Rear

The Venue’s rear end styling is quite clean compared to its front and is somewhat similar to that of the Vitara Brezza with wraparound tail lamps.

4. Dashboard

Maruti’s dashboard design looks dated in comparison to that of the Hyundai sub-compact SUV as the latter offers a cleaner layout. A floating 8-inch touchscreen (a size larger than the Brezza’s) takes centre stage in the Hyundai SUV.

5. Rear Seat

The Hyundai Venue comes with rear AC vents, something that the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza doesn’t get. The Venue has leatherette+fabric upholstery while the Vitara Brezza comes only with fabric upholstery.

6. Front Quarter

From this angle, the Hyundai Venue’s front end design makes it stand out more than the Brezza.

7. Rear Quarter

The Venue’s rear-quarter stance looks less rugged than that of the Brezza.

